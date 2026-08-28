How to get Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Union Berlin take on Schalke 04 on the Friday, September 11, 2026 at Alte Foersterei in Berlin.

Both sides enter this match week looking to establish crucial early momentum and climb higher up the Bundesliga table. Their previous competitive encounters in Germany's top flight have historically featured tightly contested battles, adding extra weight to this fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Union Berlin vs Schalke 04, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga kick-off?

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 takes place at the Alte Foersterei in Berlin, with kick-off information to be confirmed closer to the fixture date.

Bundesliga - Game Week 3 11 Sept 2026 - 14:30 Alte Foersterei

How to buy Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets?

Official Club Ballot & Ticket Shop

Club Membership: Paid club members get first access. When a home match opens, members apply for a ticket lottery via the official club ticketing site ( Union Zeughaus ) around 2 weeks prior.

Official Ticket Exchange ( Zweitmarkt ): If you miss out on the ballot, members can access the Zweitmarkt on the official ticket portal. Season ticket holders who cannot attend resell their tickets here at face value.

General Public: Tickets rarely reach general open sale. If any remain after the member allocation and ballot, they are released on the official portal, but sell out in minutes.

Third-Party Resale Platforms: Third-party resale aggregators and marketplace platforms (such as StubHub) list tickets for high-demand fixtures.

How much do Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Union Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04 match at Stadion An der Alten Försterei vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale platforms.

Official Face-Value Prices (Direct from Club)

If you are fortunate enough to secure tickets via the official Union Berlin ticket ballot or the official club ticket exchange (Zweitmarkt), standard face-value prices are among the most affordable in European football:

Standing Tickets ( Stehplatz ): Approximately £13 – £17 (€15 – €20)

Seated Tickets ( Sitzplatz ): Approximately £25 – £55 (€30 – €65)

Concession / Youth Tickets: Lower tier pricing from £9 – £13 (€10 – €15)

Secondary Market & Resale Platforms

Tickets almost always sell out to official club members, demand on secondary marketplace sites such as StubHub drives prices up significantly:

Entry-Level Resale Seats: Expect starting prices around £135 – £150 ($173+) per ticket.

Average Resale Price: High-demand seating across secondary platforms averages around £250 – £450 , with premium or central seats reaching £500+ per ticket during peak demand.

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Form

Union Berlin have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 victory over Eintracht Braunschweig in the DFB-Pokal on August 23. Prior to that, they lost 2-4 to Ipswich Town in a friendly, won 3-2 against Aris Limassol, drew 2-2 with Cagliari, and lost 1-2 to Dynamo Dresden. Across those five games, Union scored ten goals and conceded ten.

Schalke 04 have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-2 extra-time win over Hallescher FC in the DFB-Pokal on August 24, in which Edin Dzeko scored twice. Before that, Schalke lost 0-3 to Real Madrid and 0-3 to Atalanta in pre-season friendlies, but won 5-0 against Hessen Kassel and 3-1 against Fagiano Okayama FC earlier in the summer. Schalke scored 15 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on February 19, 2023, when Union Berlin and Schalke played out a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga at the Alte Foersterei. The five documented Bundesliga encounters between the sides have produced one win for Schalke, one for Union Berlin, and three draws. The most lopsided result came on August 27, 2022, when Union Berlin won 6-1 away at Schalke. The remaining three meetings all ended level, including a 1-1 draw in October 2020 and two goalless stalemates.

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Schalke 04 sit 15th and Union Berlin are placed 16th.