How to get Osasuna vs Malaga tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Osasuna host Malaga on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

In their head-to-head record across modern competitive fixtures since the 2010/11 season, Osasuna holds the upper hand with 5 wins compared to Málaga's 2, alongside 5 draws. Their most recent competitive encounters took place during the 2018/19 Segunda División campaign, where Osasuna secured a 2-1 home win at Estadio El Sadar followed by a narrow 2-1 away victory at La Rosaleda.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Osasuna vs Malaga, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Osasuna vs Malaga LaLiga kick-off?

Osasuna vs Malaga kicks off at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio El Sadar

How to buy Osasuna vs Malaga LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Osasuna vs Malaga LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website: Tickets can be bought directly through the official CA Osasuna website (osasuna.es) via their online ticketing portal, which is the safest and most direct method for general admission seats.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Osasuna vs Malaga LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price categories and estimated costs for the upcoming Osasuna vs Malaga LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Range from roughly €30 to €90 , depending heavily on the seating tier.

Range from roughly , depending heavily on the seating tier. Official Club VIP / Hospitality: Generally start around €150 to €300+ per ticket.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Shortside Seats: Starting around €50 to €95 .

Starting around . Central / Longside Stands: Premium views along the longside grandstands typically range from €100 to €220+, varying by exact row and demand.

Osasuna vs Malaga LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Osasuna vs Malaga Form

Osasuna head into this match with a mixed recent record of one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent outing produced a convincing 2-0 victory over Racing Santander, but that followed a heavy 5-2 defeat to Real Betis. Earlier in the run, they were beaten 4-0 by Atletico Madrid and 2-0 by Espanyol, with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano the only other point collected. Osasuna scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Malaga's form makes for difficult reading. They have taken just two points from their last five games, drawing with Espanyol and Celta Vigo while losing the other three. Their most recent match ended in a 2-5 defeat to Real Sociedad, and they also lost 1-3 to Villarreal and 1-0 to Getafe. Malaga scored five goals and conceded ten across that five-game stretch.

Osasuna vs Malaga: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Segunda Division in March 2019, when Osasuna won 2-1 away at Malaga. Across the last five recorded fixtures, which span LaLiga and Segunda Division, Osasuna hold the stronger record with two wins to Malaga's one, and two matches ending level.