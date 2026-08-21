Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoHull City
The MKM Stadium
team-logoAston Villa
Book Hull City vs Aston Villa Tickets
Rob Norcup
Assisted by

How to get Hull City vs Aston Villa tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Hull City
Aston Villa

The Tigers are looking to maintain their impressive home form at the MKM Stadium

Hull City's first Premier League match for a decade couldn't have gone any better, as they sent a highly-touted Manchester United packing at the MKM Stadium during the opening weekend of the season. They are back on home turf on Saturday, September 5, when Aston Villa are the visitors, and you could be there to see if the Tigers roar once more.

Hull City vs Aston Villa TicketsBook now

Oli McBurnie was the Hull hero during their famous Wembley play-off victory in May, but it was two defenders who stole the show for Sergej Jakirovic's side, during their opening Premier League victory of the new campaign. Semi Ajayi gave them the lead and club-record signing Nobel Mendy doubled their advantage.

It took Hull City almost three months to register two home wins when they were last in the Premier League. Their loyal fans will be praying it doesn't take them as long this time around. Will they bag another home victory against Villa?

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hull City vs Aston Villa, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Hull City vs Aston Villa Premier League fixture?

Hull City face Aston Villa at the MKM Stadium in Hull on Saturday, September 5 with a scheduled kick-off time of 5.30pm BST.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
The MKM Stadium

How to buy Hull City vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Hull City vs Aston Villa TicketsBook now

How much do Hull City vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

HUL

HUL - Form

SGE
L2-0
NCE
D0-0
MUN
W2-0
STK
W1-1
COV
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
AVL

AVL - Form

FCB
L2-1
PSG
L2-1
BMG
L2-1
BHA
L4-0
ARS
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Hull CityDrawAston Villa
1
3
1
Championship
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Championship
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
FT
Premier League
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
2
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Hull City vs Aston Villa lineups

5-4-1
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
K. TzolakisK. TzolakisJ. EganJ. EganR. GilesR. GilesS. AjayiS. AjayiL. CoyleL. CoyleN. MendyN. Mendyteam-logoL. Gourna-DouathR. SlaterR. SlaterM. BelloumiM. Belloumiteam-logoE. StroudO. McBurnieO. McBurnieZ. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefI. MaatsenI. MaatsenM. CashM. CashT. MingsT. Mingsteam-logoG. HemmingsB. KamaraB. KamaraE. BuendiaE. BuendiaJ. McGinnJ. McGinnR. BarkleyR. BarkleyN. JacksonN. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
5-4-1
Hull City

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Jakirovic
  • U. Emery
Hull City

Injuries and Suspensions

Aston Villa

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google