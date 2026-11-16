How to get Fiorentina vs Cagliari tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Fiorentina host Cagliari on Monday, Desember 7, 2026 at the Artemio Franchi in Florence.

In their most recent league meeting back on January 24, 2026, Cagliari secured an impressive 2-1 victory away at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Earlier in the 2025–26 Serie A campaign, the two sides also played out a competitive 1-1 draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Fiorentina vs Cagliari, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Fiorentina vs Cagliari Serie A kick-off?

Fiorentina vs Cagliari kicks off at the Artemio Franchi in Florence on Monday, December 7, 2026.

Serie A - Game Week 14 7 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Artemio Franchi, Firenze

How to buy Fiorentina vs Cagliari Serie A tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Fiorentina vs Cagliari Serie A match at the Stadio Artemio Franchi:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through the official ACF Fiorentina website. You will need to create a free account to access the ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Fiorentina vs Cagliari Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Fiorentina vs Cagliari Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva / Goal Tiers: €20 to €35.

€20 to €35. Maratona / Longside Tiers: €40 to €75.

€40 to €75. Tribuna / Premium Seats: €90 to €150+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Curva Sections: €80 to €95.

€80 to €95. Maratona Sections: €100 to €300+.

€100 to €300+. Tribuna / VIP Hospitality: €350 to €700+.

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Serie A: Everything you need to know

Fiorentina vs Cagliari Form

Fiorentina go into this match with a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Serie A outings. The most recent result was a 4-2 victory at Sassuolo, which followed a 2-2 draw with Atalanta. Prior to that, the Viola lost to Inter, Como, and Genoa, scoring seven goals and conceding eleven across the five-match run.

Cagliari have managed just one draw and four defeats in their last five games. They were beaten 2-1 by Lazio most recently, and also lost 4-2 to Roma and 0-2 to Bologna during this run. The single point came from a 1-1 draw with Juventus. Across five matches, Cagliari scored eight goals and conceded thirteen.

Fiorentina vs Cagliari: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Cagliari won 2-1 at the Artemio Franchi. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Cagliari hold the advantage with three wins to Fiorentina's two, with one draw also recorded. Fiorentina's last victory in the series came in May 2024, when they won 3-2 at Cagliari.