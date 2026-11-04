Feyenoord host FC Porto on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Their previous encounters took place during the group stage of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League campaign. During that 2019 meeting in Rotterdam, Feyenoord secured a solid 2-0 victory against the Portuguese side at De Kuip.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Feyenoord vs FC Porto, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Feyenoord vs FC Porto Champions League kick-off?

Feyenoord vs FC Porto kicks off at De Kuip in Rotterdam, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 de Kuip

How to buy Feyenoord vs FC Porto Champions League tickets?

Here are the options and channels available for purchasing tickets to the Feyenoord vs FC Porto Champions League match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through Feyenoord's official website as part of their home match allocations or membership priority sales. Away fans looking for seats in the visiting supporters section should check ticketing availability and allocations directly through FC Porto's official ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Feyenoord vs FC Porto Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Champions League league phase match Feyenoord vs FC Porto vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or the secondary ticket market.

1. Official Club Channels

General Allocation & Member Sales: Typically range between approximately €45 to €110 .

Typically range between approximately . Away Sections: Generally align with standard UEFA away-fan price caps, usually falling around €50 to €70.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Listings: Start from roughly €120 to €130 for upper-tier shortside seats.

Start from roughly for upper-tier shortside seats. Premium & Longside Seats: Generally command between €200 to €360+, varying based on demand and availability as matchday approaches.

Feyenoord vs FC Porto Champions League: Everything you need to know

Feyenoord vs FC Porto Form

Feyenoord head into this fixture with four wins from their last five competitive matches, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss to Real Betis in the Champions League. Their most recent result before that setback was a hard-fought 3-4 win away at Telstar in the Eredivisie. Earlier in the run, they beat Como 3-2 in the Champions League and defeated FC Utrecht 5-0 domestically, underlining the attacking output that has defined their season. Across those five matches, Feyenoord scored fifteen goals and conceded seven.

Porto's last five matches tell a more mixed story. They have won three and lost two, with both defeats coming in the Champions League — a 3-2 loss to Real Betis and a 1-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in their most recent European outing. Their domestic form has been stronger: a 2-1 win over Maritimo and a 3-1 victory over Benfica in Liga Portugal demonstrate the quality Farioli has available. Porto scored seven goals and conceded four across the five fixtures.

Feyenoord vs FC Porto: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these clubs is limited, but what exists favours Feyenoord on home soil. The most recent meeting came in the Europa League in October 2019, when Feyenoord beat Porto 2-0 at De Kuip. Porto won the reverse fixture later that same campaign, claiming a 3-2 victory in Portugal. The only other recorded encounter between the sides ended goalless in a 2007 friendly. Across those three meetings, the series is finely balanced, though Feyenoord's home record against Porto gives them a narrow historical edge at De Kuip.