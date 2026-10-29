How to get Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Shabab host Al-Ettifaq on Friday, November 20, 2026 at the SHG Arena in Riyadh.

Across their last six head-to-head meetings in the competition, Al-Ettifaq has secured three wins while the remaining three matches have all finished level. Their most recent league encounters during the 2025–26 season both ended in identical 1-1 draws, highlighting how tightly matched the two sides have recently become.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq takes place at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 14 20 Nov 2026 - 12:00 SHG Arena

How to buy Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match, you can explore several ticketing options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check Al Shabab FC's official ticketing portals or partner platforms (such as their ticketing partner Ticket Souq) for direct primary ticket releases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League fixture, categorized by official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Admission: Ranging from SAR 30 to SAR 100 for basic seating tiers at the venue.

Ranging from for basic seating tiers at the venue. Premium / Hospitality Tiers: Higher-priced categories vary depending on specific seating blocks and central grandstand locations, typically scaling up based on demand.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / General Admission Resale: Start around SAR 1,400 to SAR 1,900 depending on ticket category and market inflation.

Start around depending on ticket category and market inflation. Premium / Upper Categories: SAR 2,000 depending on availability as matchday approaches.

Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Form

Al Shabab head into this match with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Saudi Pro League games. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Al-Taawoun, a sharp improvement after back-to-back losses to Al Hilal and Al Kholood. Across those five matches, the team scored five goals and conceded five, reflecting a side that has struggled for consistency but showed attacking intent in flashes.

Al-Ettifaq's recent run tells a different story. Papas's side have won two, drawn two, and lost none of their last five league outings, with their latest result a 1-0 away win at Neom SC. They drew 3-3 with Al Qadsiah earlier in the run, a match that showed they can score freely even when defensive discipline wavers. That unbeaten sequence across five games points to a squad that has found some stability.

Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met four times in the Saudi Pro League over the past two seasons, and the record is tight. Their most recent encounter ended 1-1 in March 2026, with Al-Ettifaq as the home side. Before that, the reverse fixture in November 2025 also finished level at 1-1 at the SHG Arena. Al-Ettifaq have the stronger overall record across the last five meetings, winning two of those contests to Al Shabab's one, though draws have been a recurring feature of this fixture.