How to get Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Diriyah host Al-Fayha on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Al-Fayha enters this matchup as a more established top-flight competitor, having spent recent years solidifying their presence in the Saudi Pro League. Because Al Diriyah has spent the vast majority of its history outside the top division, competitive head-to-head encounters between these two clubs are exceptionally rare.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha kicks off at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15 26 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Al-Awwal Park

How to buy Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League tickets?

Based on the ticketing details for the upcoming fixture, here are the available options to purchase tickets for Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check the official websites or ticketing portals of Al Diriyah and Al-Fayha, as clubs typically release their home match tickets directly through their official ticketing partners or club portals.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seats: 10 SAR – 30 SAR.

10 SAR – 30 SAR. Mid-Tier & Longside Seating: 30 SAR – 80 SAR.

30 SAR – 80 SAR. Premium & VIP Hospitality: 100 SAR – 250+ SAR.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / Category 3 Seats: 150 SAR – 400 SAR.

150 SAR – 400 SAR. Longside / Premium Seats: 400 SAR – 1,800+ SAR.

Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha Form

Al Diriyah head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, taking two losses, two draws, and one win from their last five Saudi Pro League outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Al Ittihad, and they have also lost 3-0 to Al Nassr during this run. The single win, a 1-0 victory over Al Riyadh, remains the bright spot, while draws against Al-Taawoun and Abha round out a sequence that shows a side capable of taking points but unable to do so consistently.

Al-Fayha's form tells a similar story of inconsistency. Across their last five matches, they have recorded one draw, two defeats, and two further draws, with no wins in that stretch. The most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Al Hazem, and their league defeat to Al Ahli ended 3-2. They have scored in four of their last five matches but have also conceded in four of those games, pointing to defensive fragility that Carille will need to address.

Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head-to-head data between Al Diriyah and Al-Fayha across the last five meetings has not been provided at this time, so a historical breakdown of this fixture cannot be included.