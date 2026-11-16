Milan host Parma on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at San Siro in Milan on Sunday.

Parma secured a memorable 1-0 victory at the San Siro in their most recent meeting back in February 2026. Earlier in the 2025/26 campaign, the two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 stalemate when locking horns at Parma in November 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Milan vs Parma, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AC Milan vs Parma Calcio 1913 Serie A kick-off?

Milan vs Parma takes place at San Siro in Milan on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

Serie A - Game Week 14 6 Dec 2026 - 14:45 San Siro

How to buy AC Milan vs Parma Calcio 1913 Serie A tickets?

Here are the primary options and methods to purchase tickets for the upcoming AC Milan vs Parma Calcio 1913 Serie A fixture at the San Siro:

1. Official Club Channels

AC Milan Official Website: The most direct and reliable option is purchasing through the official AC Milan ticketing portal. Tickets generally become available first to season ticket holders, followed by Rossoneri Card (CRN) holders, and finally open general sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do AC Milan vs Parma Calcio 1913 Serie A tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming AC Milan vs Parma Calcio 1913 fixture at the San Siro vary depending on the purchasing channel and the seating tier:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Start as low as €14 for upper ring sections (such as Terzo Blu) and range up to approximately €124 for central red zone seats (Tribuna Onore Rossa).

Start as low as for upper ring sections (such as Terzo Blu) and range up to approximately for central red zone seats (Tribuna Onore Rossa). Concession Rates: Starting from €14 .

Starting from . Hospitality and Upgrades: Special pre-match experiences like the San Siro Museum Lounge package are available for an additional €60.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Starting Resale Prices: Starting around €20 to €25 for upper ring views depending on active inventory.

Starting around for upper ring views depending on active inventory. Average Market Price: Typically average around €200 to €230 for standard longside and mid-tier seating.

AC Milan vs Parma Calcio 1913 Serie A: Everything you need to know

AC Milan vs Parma Calcio 1913 Form

Milan have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding 10 in that run. Their most recent result was the 3-1 derby win over Inter in Serie A. They also recorded a 2-0 Serie A win at Udinese during this stretch, though a 3-0 Europa League defeat to AFC Bournemouth and a 4-2 home loss to Bologna show the inconsistency that has run through their season.

Parma have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five Serie A matches, but the timing of their form is notable. After three defeats — including a 3-0 loss to Inter and a 3-0 loss to Torino — they drew 0-0 with Udinese before stunning Atalanta 3-0 in their most recent outing. Across those five games, Parma have scored five goals and conceded nine.

AC Milan vs Parma Calcio 1913: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Parma won 1-0 at San Siro in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is relatively even: Milan have won twice, Parma twice, with one draw. The sides shared a 2-2 draw at Parma in November 2025, and Milan won 3-2 at San Siro in January 2025.