Slovenia Overview

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Slovenia

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Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Third Round

Man Utd map out Sesko recovery plan after Slovenia withdrawal

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko is facing another spell on the sidelines after withdrawing from the Slovenia squad during the international break. The forward has suffered a recurrence of a shin issue that plagued him over the summer. He is set to undergo medical tests to determine the full extent of the problem and map out a specific recovery plan.

B. SeskoManchester United
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September 2026
UEFA Nations League B
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Slovenia
SVN
0
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
0
FT
UEFA Nations League B
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
North Macedonia badge
North Macedonia
MKD
October 2026
UEFA Nations League B
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Switzerland
SUI
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Slovenia
SVN
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
W
D
D
D
W
5Leeds United crestLeeds United52307349
D
W
D
D
W
6Liverpool crestLiverpool52307439
W
D
W
D
D
7Everton crestEverton52306339
W
D
D
D
W
8Hull City crestHull City52216428
L
D
D
W
W
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