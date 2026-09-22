Slovenia Overview

Benjamin Sesko has taken to social media to address his latest injury frustration after the Manchester United striker was forced to pull out of Slovenia duty. The 23-year-old forward will remain in England during the break as he attempts to resolve a recurring shin problem that has plagued his debut season at Old Trafford.
Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko is facing another spell on the sidelines after withdrawing from the Slovenia squad during the international break. The forward has suffered a recurrence of a shin issue that plagued him over the summer. He is set to undergo medical tests to determine the full extent of the problem and map out a specific recovery plan.