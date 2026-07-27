Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Slovakia

Slovakia Overview

Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

How have debutant teams performed at the FIFA World Cup?

Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.

World CupCabo Verde
Slovakia v Kosovo - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

Barca contact Asllani agent over Hoffenheim star

The race for Fisnik Asllani's signature is heating up, and Barcelona have firmly positioned themselves at the front of the queue. The Hoffenheim striker, who has also been a revelation for the Kosovo national team, has seen his stock rise significantly over the last few months, leading to concrete enquiries from several of Europe's elite.

F. AsllaniBarcelona
World Cup stars at risk GFX

Lewa, Donnarumma & 11 stars at risk of missing the World Cup

The final international window before the end of the 2025-26 club season is here. For most of the globe's traditional powerhouses, this month is about finetuning ahead of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. But not every team has the luxury of such forward planning, with several big-hitters still yet to punch their ticket to the tournament.

AnalysisWorld Cup
More
Explore Betting on GOAL
September 2026
UEFA Nations League C
Slovakia badge
Slovakia
SVK
2
Moldova badge
Moldova
MDA
0
FT
UEFA Nations League C
Slovakia badge
Slovakia
SVK
Kazakhstan badge
Kazakhstan
KAZ
October 2026
UEFA Nations League C
Faroe Islands badge
Faroe Islands
FRO
Slovakia badge
Slovakia
SVK
More
Explore Betting on GOAL

Standings

League One crestLeague One

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
7ブルゴス crestブルゴス6321107311
W
W
D
D
L
8レガネス crestレガネス632165111
W
L
D
W
W
9テネリフェ crestテネリフェ732289-111
D
L
W
D
L
10スポルティング・ヒホン crestスポルティング・ヒホン631254110
W
L
L
W
W
11ラス・パルマス crestラス・パルマス631288010
L
W
D
L
W
Last updated 10 minutes ago
More

Betting spotlight

USA vs Peru Predictions: Bounce back from World Cup disappointment
See more betting articles
Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal