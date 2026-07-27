Slovakia Overview

Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.
The race for Fisnik Asllani's signature is heating up, and Barcelona have firmly positioned themselves at the front of the queue. The Hoffenheim striker, who has also been a revelation for the Kosovo national team, has seen his stock rise significantly over the last few months, leading to concrete enquiries from several of Europe's elite.
The final international window before the end of the 2025-26 club season is here. For most of the globe's traditional powerhouses, this month is about finetuning ahead of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. But not every team has the luxury of such forward planning, with several big-hitters still yet to punch their ticket to the tournament.