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Harry Kane told he'll only break Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga record if Bayern Munich get knocked out of Champions League by Real Madrid
Kane in golden form for Bayern
Kane has been in incredible form this season, scoring a staggering 31 goals thus far this campaign. He needs 11 more, from seven fixtures, if he is to surpass Lewandowski's record of 41 goals in the 2020/21 season. Hamann, though, thinks that the Champions League offers a significant challenge to Kane's ambition, with Bayern set to play Real Madrid in a blockbuster knockout clash, as he believes the striker must have his minutes managed. The last time the two heavyweights clashed, Kane was substituted with 10 minutes remaining with Bayern chasing the game, in a fixture they eventually lost, and Hamann believes a repeat would be a disaster.
He told Sky: "Two years ago he had the record in front of him and wanted to break it. In Madrid he left with ten minutes left - when they were further away."
He added: "I think Bayern and Kane would do well to set this record in the storage room. Because it is important that they advance one round in the Champions League - and ideally one more and that they win the Champions League."
- Getty
Hamann warns against repeat mistake
Hamann has told Kane to put the team first, instead of chasing individual accolades.
He continued: "These personal records - that may be important for him - but it shouldn't really matter. Team success is the focus. And as I said: He was back, then Stuttgart. He played at 35 degrees for 90 minutes and then went out in Madrid in the 80th three days later. Such a situation must not happen again."
While Hamann may appear to have his glass half-empty, Lothar Matthaus, another former Bayern icon, believes they have the talent to win a historic treble, with Kane at the forefront.
He said: "Bayern is the team that is currently performing best in Europe. Not just because of two games, but actually over the entire year. That's why Bayern is also the favourite against Real Madrid for me.
"I believe Bayern can not only win the title, but even the treble this year. The chances are definitely there, and the quality in the team is excellent at both ends of the pitch."
Ballon d'Or incoming?
Former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey has weighed in on Kane's form and has thrown the former Tottenham man's hat into the ring for the biggest individual prize in the sport.
He told GOAL: He's up there isn't he, he's definitely in the discussion - especially when it comes to what he's actually done, all the goals, the goal records that he's breaking and he's definitely up there. The interesting thing is we're talking about Harry Kane being Ballon d'Or, would it have been the same if he'd have stayed in England? Probably not.”
Kane himself is well aware that he will have to win one of the biggest trophies in football to win the award, however, and accepts he must either lift the Champions League with Bayern, or the World Cup with England.
He said of chasing down that prize: “Obviously, I would love to win the Ballon d’Or. Essentially it is a team trophy that the best individual from that team wins so no matter how you do in a season unless you win the biggest competitions it is going to be a Champions League winner or a World Cup winner this time around.”
- AFP
What comes next?
Bayern face Freiburg on April 4, before they then take on Real Madrid. It remains to be seen if he will feature in both games, or if he will be rested in the Bundesliga clash. First, he will represent England during the international period.
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