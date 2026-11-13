'We have to deliver' - USL President Paul McDonough on promotion-relegation plans and why more clubs could be forced out

The broad outline, at least, is clear. USL Premier is scheduled to launch in 2028, sitting above the Championship and League One in a three-tiered pyramid. Within 10 years, the league’s target is 20 teams in the top flight, 20 in the Championship and 40 in League One.

Getting there will require expansion. It will also require owners prepared to commit to the new top flight and the spending that comes with it. There are currently 25 teams in the USL Championship. Five clubs have so far announced their intention to join the new division. How many follow, and how quickly, will help determine how that pyramid takes shape.

There are some hurdles, McDonough acknowledged. Under U.S. Soccer’s current Division I standards, at least 75 percent of a league’s teams must play in metropolitan markets with populations of at least 1 million.

Then there are the stadiums. Division I standards require a minimum capacity of 15,000, a threshold that presents a challenge for clubs operating in smaller venues. Meeting it could mean expanding an existing ground or finding a new home. Either way, there are costs and commitments involved.

McDonough believes there is room for flexibility.

“I think standards are always changing. I think you look at attendance across the board in sports is tough. Attendance is down in certain clubs and certain leagues. I think you see in NFL, NBA, MLB. Think about how they structure their stadiums as they're rebuilding them or building new stadiums. So we don't really believe that 15,000 is the right number. It's more like ‘we're going for sold-out capacities,’” he added.

He pointed to Boise to explain what he has in mind.

“Tell me that Boise isn’t a cool experience with 8,000 fans. Walking in, in a really tight, intimate environment. Of course that’s good. That’s better than a big team that has 60 percent of their stadium full,” McDonough added.

He made a similar case for Portland Hearts of Pine.

“Portland sells out every game in a high school stadium. They've proven they can do it. They're going to almost double capacity to try to build a 10,000-seat stadium. Now, if they sell that out, it's great business, great environment, great story. You're building a club that people in Maine are going to follow,” he said. “I just think that's the way to do it. Building a cathedral of 50,000 seats and then trying to fill it? Or having 20,000 people in a 70,000-seat stadium? That's a pretty tough sell.”

MLS offers a more varied picture. According to Sports Business Journal and Statista, its 22 soccer-specific stadiums average 22,377 seats, with reported attendance averaging 89.9 percent of capacity in 2026. Its eight non-soccer-specific venues average 59,665 seats at full capacity, with attendance averaging 45.7 percent of that figure. Those larger venues, though, can operate with reduced seating configurations for soccer.

There is an argument, then, for matching stadium size to local demand. But the requirement facing USL is 15,000 seats, well below the 50,000-seat “cathedrals” McDonough describes. U.S. Soccer allows leagues to request temporary waivers, subject to approval. Whether USL can secure that flexibility will help determine which clubs can make the jump.