In an ideal world, England would have spent the final two international breaks of 2026 playing friendlies against worldwide opposition, cherry-picked by Sarina Wiegman in order to best prepare the Lionesses for the 2027 Women's World Cup. Instead, a capitulation at the hands of Spain in June condemned the European champions to the play-off route, where they are having to overcome lower-ranked opponents with familiar playing styles in must-win games that it can be hard to learn much from.

One could forgive Wiegman for looking at the European teams that did secure qualification in June with envy. While her England side faced a Greece team ranked outside the world's top 50 last month, Spain took on the United States in a double-header, Germany clashed with Australia and Japan, and Denmark flew to Canada. All four of those nations sit in the top 15 in FIFA's rankings.

But as the old saying goes, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Games against Greece and Ukraine - the latter of whom England have already played twice this year, soundly beating them on both occasions - might not be stern tests against potential World Cup contenders, but Wiegman has been doing all she can to ensure there is plenty to learn from these games.

Indeed, how she has approached these qualifiers so far could well give the Lionesses an even greater chance of winning the World Cup next summer.