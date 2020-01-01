Xulu: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender joins Hapoel Tel Aviv

The KwaMashu-born centre-back was heavily linked with a possible move to Orlando Pirates but he chose to go to Israel

Former and defender Siyanda Xulu has officially joined Hapoel Tel Aviv.

According to Xulu's agent Paul Mitchell, the 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal with an option to renew for another year.

"He's signed for Hapoel. It's a two-year deal with an option," Mitchell told Goal.

"Of course he hasn't travelled to Israel because of the current situation but the deal is done. His new club has announced it as well," he said.

Mitchell confirmed that Xulu had offers both locally and abroad but he feels the move to Israel is the best for the international.

Prior to leaving , Xulu was heavily linked with a return to Gauteng with touted as his possible destination but nothing came out of the rumours.

"Obviously, he left Maritzburg United on a free. We had a couple of options including him staying there until the end of the season but it didn't happen.

"But we are happy with the move to Hapoel. It's good for his career," he continued.

"He had a couple of offers both locally and abroad but we chose Hapoel," concluded Mitchell.

Xulu returns abroad for the first time since 2015 when he joined Amakhosi on a free transfer from FC Rostov.

The lanky defender had a frustrating two-year stint at Naturena where he struggled for game time during the Steve Komphela era.

He was limited to just 10 appearances across all competitions before Amakhosi decided to let him go in 2017.

Maritzburg United then handed him a lifeline to revive his career, and he did just that, making 89 appearances and scoring four times for them.

At one stage, Maritzburg United made Xulu the club's captain and he hardly put his foot wrong as he proved just why he was regarded as one of the best defenders in the country.

His performances at the Team of Choice earned him a return to the Bafana Bafana setup in 2018.

It was under the stewardship of Stuart Baxter that the Bafana Bafana technical team decided to make Xulu the team's captain at the tournament.