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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Xavi Simons has told the Oxford Union, a prestigious independent debating society for students at the University of Oxford, about the extremely difficult months he has spent recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in April.

"I followed the rest of the season from my hospital bed," Simons said candidly. "That wasn't easy. I had no control over it at all. I can't do anything. Fortunately, the lads managed it." Tottenham avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day.

Mentally, the past six months have been particularly difficult for Simons. "I've had a lot of difficult moments at night. Even my family don't know how hard it's been for me. I've cried a lot. I felt powerless and frustrated. I wanted so badly to contribute to Tottenham and the Netherlands."

Despite the blow, Simons is trying to look to the future with some optimism. "In a way, I'm grateful it happened. I read books and broaden my knowledge of certain things. I want to stimulate my brain, but also calm it. That's at least as important as going to the gym every day. It's all about balance. If your brain isn't working, your body won't work either."

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Simons has now taken a few steps back on the training pitch. According to The Standard, the midfielder, who suffered the serious injury on 25 April, will soon rejoin group training.

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On his recovery, Simons said: "My knee first needs to feel completely right and strong. I'm on the right track. I have a great team around me throughout this whole journey. I'm putting a lot of hours into my recovery and giving it everything. I want to come home and think: I can't feel my legs any more. That means I've pushed myself to the limit."

Simons had hoped to take part in last summer's World Cup because he felt he could make a significant contribution to the Netherlands. He was also at the 2022 World Cup, but played only a small part.

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Without Simons, Tottenham made a poor start to the season. A strong run has since lifted the London club to 11th place.

Last weekend, Leeds United beat Tottenham 1-0. The season resumes on 21 November with a home match against newly promoted Ipswich Town.