Xavi pointed to player who had never previously played for the Netherlands national team

Youri Mulder is hugely impressed by Wouter Burger's performances in the Bundesliga. The pundit hopes the TSG Hoffenheim midfielder will soon come onto coach Xavi's radar.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Mulder picks out Burger as one to watch in Germany this season. ''An underestimated player in the Netherlands, who is really flourishing in the Bundesliga.''

Former Schalke 04 striker Mulder believes Burger ranks among the standout players in Hoffenheim's squad. ''A club who are doing good work when it comes to developing players and bringing the right players to the club. Burger has become one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga.''

There is one obstacle when it comes to the Netherlands national team. Mulder fears Burger has slipped out of sight back home after playing abroad since 2021.

''In the Netherlands he is out of sight, but he should certainly be on the list of the new coach Xavi'', Mulder says in conclusion to the new Netherlands national team coach.

Burger has represented various Dutch youth teams, including Jong Oranje. The former Feyenoord player is yet to make his debut for the Netherlands national team.