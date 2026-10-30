Xabi's sympathy! Alonso backs embattled Carrick but warns Blues will show no mercy

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso expressed great respect and sympathy for under-fire Manchester United boss Michael Carrick ahead of their Stamford Bridge encounter. Alonso admitted that high-profile management brings relentless pressure when results falter.

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High-stakes clash puts Carrick's tenure under spotlight

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday with manager Michael Carrick fighting to preserve his position following a dismal start to the Premier League campaign. United sit 15 points adrift of the summit after winning just one of their opening eight fixtures.

A humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth increased pressure on the 45-year-old coach.

However, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso insists United remain a dangerous proposition regardless of external noise.

Alonso reflects on personal connection with Carrick

Alonso revealed his respect for Carrick, reflecting on their history as opposing midfielders and recent interaction during a legends fixture. "I have great respect, I have big sympathy for Michael as a manager. I know him because we have played against each other, recently we played in a legends game, so we chatted a little bit," Alonso shared.

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"He's a really good guy and you want to be around that, but apart from that, it's not for me to comment."

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Addressing the immense media scrutiny facing both dugouts, Alonso added: "It's no news. You know it once you take the job and you need to deal with tough moments, to overcome difficult moments."

Chelsea prepare for motivated Red Devils side

Alonso rejected claims that Manchester United's current crisis makes them easier opponents to prepare for. "For me, it doesn't change. In any situation, we need to prepare the same way. We control what we can control," Alonso explained.

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"United have a good squad, they have good players, good manager, so it's going to be a tough game and we'll have to be on our top in a good version of us to win the game."

"We need to have good control, good emotional control, be comfortable, be intense... The first goal, it's going to be important as well," the Spaniard detailed.

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Crucial Premier League battle awaits at Stamford Bridge

Both clubs enter Saturday's encounter craving a transformative three points to reshape their domestic campaigns.

Alonso demands a sharp reaction from his players following last weekend's home loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

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Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.