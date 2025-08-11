Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 squads: Who is playing in this year’s tournament?

A host of women’s rugby greats have set the World Cup alight down the years, creating unforgettable memories that still stir the senses to this day. We've witnessed some thrilling try-scoring feats at previous tournaments, Monalisa Codling (NZ, RWC 2006), Alison Miller (Ireland, RWC 2014), Danielle Waterman (England, RWC 2014) and Romane Menager (France, RWC 2017), to name just a few.

One that also sticks in the memory is Lydia Thompson's dramatic effort during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Final between England and New Zealand in Belfast. The sides would share 11 tries during a pulsating encounter. The best of those was Thompson's second-half effort (she had already gone over in the first half, too). Having fielded the ball, Thompson was faced with three Black Fern defenders on halfway, but managed to evade the attentions of them all. The England winger sprinted into the distance and touched down. The try gave England a brief 25-24 lead, but the Red Roses couldn't hold on. The Black Ferns stormed back to win 41-32 and claim a 5th World Cup title. It was their 4th final victory over England, and they would secure a 5th success during the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup (which was staged in 2002 as a result of COVID).

As the Women’s Rugby World Cup gains attention, fans in India are exploring new ways to engage more deeply with the tournament. Beyond just following the squads and match schedules, utilizing the best betting apps available in India introduces an exciting layer of involvement. These apps allow rugby enthusiasts to predict match outcomes and enjoy specially crafted promotions for the World Cup period.

England's Emily Scarratt, a legendary figure in women's rugby, returns for her fifth Rugby World Cup campaign this year at the age of 35. She tops the all-time World Cup points scoring standings with 175 points, and she'll be hoping to add to that tally on home turf this time around. The Loughborough Lightning centre memorably notched an incredible 70-point tally during England's trophy-winning 2014 campaign in France. New Zealand’s wing wizard, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, is also back in World Cup action. She astonishingly scored 20 tries during the Black Ferns’ title wins in 2017 and 2021 and is looking to wreak havoc once more.

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Which players will rise to the challenge and create the most memorable moments during the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025? Let GOAL take you through each nation's final squad line-ups and fixtures for the forthcoming campaign.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Teams and Squads

Pool A: Australia, England, Samoa & United States

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Australia Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Katalina Amosa, Tania Naden, Adiana Talakai, Bree-Anna Browne, Brianna Hoy, Eva Karpani, Lydia Kavoa, Faliki Pohiva, Annabelle Codey, Ashley Fernandez, Kaitlan Leaney, Michaela Leonard, Emily Chancellor, Ashley Marsters, Siokapesi Palu, Piper Duck, Tabua Tuinakauvadra

Backs: Layne Morgan, Samantha Wood, Waiaria Ellis, Faitala Moleka, Georgina Friedrichs, Trilleen Pomare, Cecilia Smith, Desiree Miller, Maya Stewart, Caitlin Urwin, Charlotte Caslick, Lori Cramer, Caitlyn Halse

Coach: Joanne Yapp

Joanne Yapp Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 3rd (2010)

England Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Lark Atkin-Davies, May Campbell, Amy Cokayne, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Mackenzie Carson, Kelsey Clifford, Maud Muir, Zoe Aldcroft Rosie Galligan, Lilli Ives Campion, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward, Abi Burton, Maddie Feaunati, Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer

Backs: Natasha Hunt, Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison, Zoe Harrison, Tatyana Heard, Megan Jones, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt, Jade Shekells, Jess Breach, Abby Dow, Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, Ellie Kildunne, Emma Sing

Coach: John Mitchell

John Mitchell Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: Winners (1994 & 2014)

Samoa’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Cathy Ulu'ulumatafolau Leuta, Denise Aiolupotea, Glory Aiono Samuelu, Tori Iosefo, Ana-Lise Sio, Jayjay Taylor, Utumalama Atonio, Joanna Fanene-Lolo, Nina Foaese, Sinead Ryder, Sui Tauaua-Pauaraisa, Avau Valentina Filimaua, Ana Mamea, Ti Tauasosi

Backs: Saelua Leaula, Faalua Tugaga, Madisen-Jade Iva, Fa'asua Makisi, Michelle Curry, Linda Fiafia, Taytana Pati Ah Cheung, Melina Salale, Ana-Maria Afuie, Lutia Col Aumua, Drenna Falaniko, Davina Lasini, Harmony Vatau, Karla Wright-Akeli, Faith Nonutunu, Christabelle Onesemo-Tuilaepa, Demielle Onesemo-Tuilaepa, Keilamarita Pouri-Lane

Coach: Mataafa Ramsey Tomokino

Mataafa Ramsey Tomokino Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 9th (2002)

United States Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Hope Cooper, Paige Stathopoulos, Kathryn Treder, Catie Benson, Charli Jacoby, Maya Learned, Alivia Leatherman, Hope Rogers, Keia Mae Sagapolu, Emerson Allen, Rachel Ehrecke, Erica Jarrell-Searcy, Hallie Taufoou, Tahlia Brody, Rachel Johnson, Georgie Perris-Redding, Freda Tafuna, Kate Zackary

Backs: Cassidy Bargell, Olivia Ortiz, Kristin Bitter, McKenzie Hawkins, Gabby Cantorna, Joanne Fa'avesi, Emily Henrich, Alev Kelter, Ilona Maher, Erica Coulibaly, Cheta Emba, Sariah Ibarra, Lotte Sharp, Bulou Mataitoga

Coach: Sione Fukofuka

Sione Fukofuka Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: Winners (1991)

Pool B: Canada, Fiji, Scotland & Wales

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Canada Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Gillian Boag, Taylor McKnight, Emily Tuttosi, Olivia DeMerchant, McKinley Hunt, Brittany Kassil, DaLeaka Menin, Maya Montiel, Mikiela Nelson, Tyson Beukeboom, Caroline Crossley, Courtney O'Donnell, Rachel Smith, Pamphinette Buisa, Sophie de Goede, Fabiola Forteza, Karen Paquin, Laetitia Royer, Gabby Senft

Backs: Olivia Apps, Justine Pelletier, Claire Gallagher, Taylor Perry, Alex Tessier, Alysha Corrigan, Shoshanah Seumanutafa, Fancy Bermudez, Paige Farries, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds, Sarah-Maude Lachance, Julia Schell

Coach: Kevin Rouet

Kevin Rouet Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 2nd (2014)

Fiji Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: TBC

Backs: TBC

Coach: Ioan Cunningham

Ioan Cunningham Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 9th (2021)

Scotland Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Elis Martin, Lana Skeldon, Molly Wright, Leah Bartlett, Elliann Clarke, Lisa Cockburn, Molly Poolman, Anne Young, Sarah Bonar, Becky Boyd, Eva Donaldson, Adelle Ferrie, Emma Wassell, Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel, Alex Stewart

Backs: Leia Brebner-Holden, Rhea Clarke, Caity Mattinson, Helen Nelson, Hannah Ramsay, Beth Blacklock, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Evie Wills, Coreen Grant, Rhona Lloyd, Francesca McGhie, Chloe Rollie, Hannah Walker

Coach: Bryan Easson

Bryan Easson Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 5th (1994)

Wales Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: TBC

Backs: TBC

Coach: Sean Lynn

Sean Lynn Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 4th (1994)

Pool C: Ireland, Japan, New Zealand & Spain

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Ireland Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Claire Boles, Beth Buttimer, Ruth Campbell, Eimear Corri Fallon, Linda Djougang, Brittany Hogan, Neve Jones, Ivana Kiripati, Siobhán McCarthy, Sadhbh McGrath, Edel McMahon, Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald, Sam Monaghan, Grace Moore, Niamh O’Dowd, Ellena Perry, Fiona Tuite, Aoife Wafer

Backs: Enya Breen, Amee Leigh Costigan, Aoife Dalton, Méabh Deely, Stacey Flood, Nicole Fowley, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane, Anna McGann, Nancy McGillivray, Dannah O’Brien, Béibhinn Parsons, Aoibheann Reilly, Molly Scuffil-McCabe

Coach: Scott Bemand

Scott Bemand Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 4th (2014)

Japan Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Asuka Kuge, Ayumu Kokaji, Kotomi Taniguchi, Sachiko Kato, Wako Kitano, Hinata Komaki, Nijiho Nagata, Miharu Machida, Manami Mine, Ayano Sakurai, Yuna Sato, Otoka Yoshimura, Masami Kawamura, Sakurako Korai, Seina Saito, Iroha Nagata, Kyoko Hosokawa, Jennifer Nduka

Backs: Megumi Abe, Moe Tsukui, Ayasa Otsuka, Minori Yamamoto, Nao Ando, Kanako Kobayashi, Sakurako Hatada, Mana Furuta, Haruka Hirotsu, Komachi Imakugi, Mele Yua Havili Kagawa, Misaki Matsumura, Sora Nishimura, Rinka Matsuda

Coach: Lesley McKenzie

Lesley McKenzie Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 8th (1994)

New Zealand Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Vici-Rose Green, Atlanta Lolohea, Georgia Ponsonby, Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Amy Rule, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Chryss Viliko, Laura Bayfield, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maia Roos, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Jorja, Miller, Layla Sae, Kennedy Tukuafu

Backs: Iritana Hohaia, Maia Joseph, Risi Pouri-Lane, Kelly Brazier, Ruahei Demant, Sylvia Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Setefano, Stacey Waaka, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Renee Holmes, Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Coach: Allan Bunting

Allan Bunting Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: Winners (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2017, 2021)

Spain Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: TBC

Backs: TBC

Coach: Juan Gonzalez Marruecos

Juan Gonzalez Marruecos Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 6th (1991)

Pool D: France, Italy, South Africa & Brazil

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France Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Manon Bigot, Agathe Gérin, Élisa Riffonneau, Makarita Baleinadogo, Rose Bernadou, Yllana Brosseau, Annaëlle Deshayes, Assia Khalfaoui, Madoussou Fall, Manaé Feleu, Hina Ikahehegi, Axelle Berthoumieu, Léa Champon, Teani Feleu, Taïna Maka, Séraphine Okemba, Charlotte Escudero, Khoudedia Cissokho, Marie Morland

Backs: Pauline Bourdon Sansus, Alexandra Chambon, Carla Neisen, Carla Arbez, Lina Queyroi, Lina Tuy, Nassira Konde, Gaby Vernier, Kelly Arbey, Joanna Grisez, Marine Ménager, Émilie Boulard, Morgane Bourgeois

Coach: Gaelle Mignot & David Ortiz

Gaelle Mignot & David Ortiz Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 3rd (1991, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2017, 2021)

Italy Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: TBC

Backs: TBC

Coach: Fabio Roselli

Fabio Roselli Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 5th (2021)

South Africa Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Sanelisiwe Charlie, Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Yonela Ngxingolo, Babalwa Latsha, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Micke Gunter, Lindelwa Gwala, Luchell Hanekom, Nolusindiso Booi, Danelle Lochner, Nomsa Mokwai, Anathi Qolo, Vainah Ubisi, Aseza Hele, Catha Jacobs, Lerato Makua, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Sizophila Solontsi, Faith Tshauke

Backs: Unam Tose, Tayla Kinsey, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Mary Zulu, Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Chumisa Qawe, Eloise Webb, Jakkie Cilliers, Ayanda Malinga, Maceala Samboya, Byrhandré Dolf, Nadine Roos

Coach: Swys de Bruin

Swys de Bruin Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 10th (2010 & 2014)

Brazil Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad

Forwards: Isabela Gomes Saccomanno, Júlia Leni Lima, Natália Jonck, Franciele Barros, Giovana Mamede, Pamela Soares, Samara Vergara, Taís Prioste, Ana Carolina Santana, Dayana Dakar, Eshyllen Coimbra, Camilla Ísis Carvalho, Íris Coluna, Larissa Alves, Larissa Henwood Lima, Letícia Medeiros, Letícia Silva, Mercelle Souza

Backs: Aline Mayumi Koeke, Leila Silva, Luiza Campos, Fernanda Tenório, Maria Gabriel Graf, Raquel Kochhann, Carolyne Katrine Pereira, Edna Santini, Giovanna Barth, Mariana Nicolau, Marina Fioravanti, Bianca Silva, Isadora Lopes, Yasmim Soares

Coach: Emiliano Caffera

Emiliano Caffera Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: Debut (2025)

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: