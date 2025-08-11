Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 squads: Who is playing in this year’s tournament?

A host of women’s rugby greats have set the World Cup alight down the years, creating unforgettable memories that still stir the senses to this day. We've witnessed some thrilling try-scoring feats at previous tournaments, Monalisa Codling (NZ, RWC 2006), Alison Miller (Ireland, RWC 2014), Danielle Waterman (England, RWC 2014) and Romane Menager (France, RWC 2017), to name just a few.
One that also sticks in the memory is Lydia Thompson's dramatic effort during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Final between England and New Zealand in Belfast. The sides would share 11 tries during a pulsating encounter. The best of those was Thompson's second-half effort (she had already gone over in the first half, too). Having fielded the ball, Thompson was faced with three Black Fern defenders on halfway, but managed to evade the attentions of them all. The England winger sprinted into the distance and touched down. The try gave England a brief 25-24 lead, but the Red Roses couldn't hold on. The Black Ferns stormed back to win 41-32 and claim a 5th World Cup title. It was their 4th final victory over England, and they would secure a 5th success during the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup (which was staged in 2002 as a result of COVID).As the Women’s Rugby World Cup gains attention, fans in India are exploring new ways to engage more deeply with the tournament. Beyond just following the squads and match schedules, utilizing the best betting apps available in India introduces an exciting layer of involvement. These apps allow rugby enthusiasts to predict match outcomes and enjoy specially crafted promotions for the World Cup period.
England's Emily Scarratt, a legendary figure in women's rugby, returns for her fifth Rugby World Cup campaign this year at the age of 35. She tops the all-time World Cup points scoring standings with 175 points, and she'll be hoping to add to that tally on home turf this time around. The Loughborough Lightning centre memorably notched an incredible 70-point tally during England's trophy-winning 2014 campaign in France. New Zealand’s wing wizard, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, is also back in World Cup action. She astonishingly scored 20 tries during the Black Ferns’ title wins in 2017 and 2021 and is looking to wreak havoc once more.
More Women's Rugby World Cup News
Which players will rise to the challenge and create the most memorable moments during the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025? Let GOAL take you through each nation's final squad line-ups and fixtures for the forthcoming campaign.
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Teams and Squads
Pool A: Australia, England, Samoa & United States
Getty Images
Australia Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Katalina Amosa, Tania Naden, Adiana Talakai, Bree-Anna Browne, Brianna Hoy, Eva Karpani, Lydia Kavoa, Faliki Pohiva, Annabelle Codey, Ashley Fernandez, Kaitlan Leaney, Michaela Leonard, Emily Chancellor, Ashley Marsters, Siokapesi Palu, Piper Duck, Tabua Tuinakauvadra
Backs: Layne Morgan, Samantha Wood, Waiaria Ellis, Faitala Moleka, Georgina Friedrichs, Trilleen Pomare, Cecilia Smith, Desiree Miller, Maya Stewart, Caitlin Urwin, Charlotte Caslick, Lori Cramer, Caitlyn Halse
- Coach: Joanne Yapp
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 3rd (2010)
England Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Lark Atkin-Davies, May Campbell, Amy Cokayne, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Mackenzie Carson, Kelsey Clifford, Maud Muir, Zoe Aldcroft Rosie Galligan, Lilli Ives Campion, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward, Abi Burton, Maddie Feaunati, Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews, Marlie Packer
Backs: Natasha Hunt, Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison, Zoe Harrison, Tatyana Heard, Megan Jones, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt, Jade Shekells, Jess Breach, Abby Dow, Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, Ellie Kildunne, Emma Sing
- Coach: John Mitchell
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: Winners (1994 & 2014)
Samoa’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Cathy Ulu'ulumatafolau Leuta, Denise Aiolupotea, Glory Aiono Samuelu, Tori Iosefo, Ana-Lise Sio, Jayjay Taylor, Utumalama Atonio, Joanna Fanene-Lolo, Nina Foaese, Sinead Ryder, Sui Tauaua-Pauaraisa, Avau Valentina Filimaua, Ana Mamea, Ti Tauasosi
Backs: Saelua Leaula, Faalua Tugaga, Madisen-Jade Iva, Fa'asua Makisi, Michelle Curry, Linda Fiafia, Taytana Pati Ah Cheung, Melina Salale, Ana-Maria Afuie, Lutia Col Aumua, Drenna Falaniko, Davina Lasini, Harmony Vatau, Karla Wright-Akeli, Faith Nonutunu, Christabelle Onesemo-Tuilaepa, Demielle Onesemo-Tuilaepa, Keilamarita Pouri-Lane
- Coach: Mataafa Ramsey Tomokino
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 9th (2002)
United States Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Hope Cooper, Paige Stathopoulos, Kathryn Treder, Catie Benson, Charli Jacoby, Maya Learned, Alivia Leatherman, Hope Rogers, Keia Mae Sagapolu, Emerson Allen, Rachel Ehrecke, Erica Jarrell-Searcy, Hallie Taufoou, Tahlia Brody, Rachel Johnson, Georgie Perris-Redding, Freda Tafuna, Kate Zackary
Backs: Cassidy Bargell, Olivia Ortiz, Kristin Bitter, McKenzie Hawkins, Gabby Cantorna, Joanne Fa'avesi, Emily Henrich, Alev Kelter, Ilona Maher, Erica Coulibaly, Cheta Emba, Sariah Ibarra, Lotte Sharp, Bulou Mataitoga
- Coach: Sione Fukofuka
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: Winners (1991)
Pool B: Canada, Fiji, Scotland & Wales
Getty Images
Canada Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Gillian Boag, Taylor McKnight, Emily Tuttosi, Olivia DeMerchant, McKinley Hunt, Brittany Kassil, DaLeaka Menin, Maya Montiel, Mikiela Nelson, Tyson Beukeboom, Caroline Crossley, Courtney O'Donnell, Rachel Smith, Pamphinette Buisa, Sophie de Goede, Fabiola Forteza, Karen Paquin, Laetitia Royer, Gabby Senft
Backs: Olivia Apps, Justine Pelletier, Claire Gallagher, Taylor Perry, Alex Tessier, Alysha Corrigan, Shoshanah Seumanutafa, Fancy Bermudez, Paige Farries, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds, Sarah-Maude Lachance, Julia Schell
- Coach: Kevin Rouet
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 2nd (2014)
Fiji Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: TBC
Backs: TBC
- Coach: Ioan Cunningham
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 9th (2021)
Scotland Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Elis Martin, Lana Skeldon, Molly Wright, Leah Bartlett, Elliann Clarke, Lisa Cockburn, Molly Poolman, Anne Young, Sarah Bonar, Becky Boyd, Eva Donaldson, Adelle Ferrie, Emma Wassell, Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel, Alex Stewart
Backs: Leia Brebner-Holden, Rhea Clarke, Caity Mattinson, Helen Nelson, Hannah Ramsay, Beth Blacklock, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Evie Wills, Coreen Grant, Rhona Lloyd, Francesca McGhie, Chloe Rollie, Hannah Walker
- Coach: Bryan Easson
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 5th (1994)
Wales Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: TBC
Backs: TBC
- Coach: Sean Lynn
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 4th (1994)
Pool C: Ireland, Japan, New Zealand & Spain
Getty Images
Ireland Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Claire Boles, Beth Buttimer, Ruth Campbell, Eimear Corri Fallon, Linda Djougang, Brittany Hogan, Neve Jones, Ivana Kiripati, Siobhán McCarthy, Sadhbh McGrath, Edel McMahon, Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald, Sam Monaghan, Grace Moore, Niamh O’Dowd, Ellena Perry, Fiona Tuite, Aoife Wafer
Backs: Enya Breen, Amee Leigh Costigan, Aoife Dalton, Méabh Deely, Stacey Flood, Nicole Fowley, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane, Anna McGann, Nancy McGillivray, Dannah O’Brien, Béibhinn Parsons, Aoibheann Reilly, Molly Scuffil-McCabe
- Coach: Scott Bemand
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 4th (2014)
Japan Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Asuka Kuge, Ayumu Kokaji, Kotomi Taniguchi, Sachiko Kato, Wako Kitano, Hinata Komaki, Nijiho Nagata, Miharu Machida, Manami Mine, Ayano Sakurai, Yuna Sato, Otoka Yoshimura, Masami Kawamura, Sakurako Korai, Seina Saito, Iroha Nagata, Kyoko Hosokawa, Jennifer Nduka
Backs: Megumi Abe, Moe Tsukui, Ayasa Otsuka, Minori Yamamoto, Nao Ando, Kanako Kobayashi, Sakurako Hatada, Mana Furuta, Haruka Hirotsu, Komachi Imakugi, Mele Yua Havili Kagawa, Misaki Matsumura, Sora Nishimura, Rinka Matsuda
- Coach: Lesley McKenzie
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 8th (1994)
New Zealand Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Vici-Rose Green, Atlanta Lolohea, Georgia Ponsonby, Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Amy Rule, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Chryss Viliko, Laura Bayfield, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maia Roos, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Jorja, Miller, Layla Sae, Kennedy Tukuafu
Backs: Iritana Hohaia, Maia Joseph, Risi Pouri-Lane, Kelly Brazier, Ruahei Demant, Sylvia Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Setefano, Stacey Waaka, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Renee Holmes, Braxton Sorensen-McGee
- Coach: Allan Bunting
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: Winners (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2017, 2021)
Spain Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: TBC
Backs: TBC
- Coach: Juan Gonzalez Marruecos
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 6th (1991)
Pool D: France, Italy, South Africa & Brazil
Getty Images
France Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Manon Bigot, Agathe Gérin, Élisa Riffonneau, Makarita Baleinadogo, Rose Bernadou, Yllana Brosseau, Annaëlle Deshayes, Assia Khalfaoui, Madoussou Fall, Manaé Feleu, Hina Ikahehegi, Axelle Berthoumieu, Léa Champon, Teani Feleu, Taïna Maka, Séraphine Okemba, Charlotte Escudero, Khoudedia Cissokho, Marie Morland
Backs: Pauline Bourdon Sansus, Alexandra Chambon, Carla Neisen, Carla Arbez, Lina Queyroi, Lina Tuy, Nassira Konde, Gaby Vernier, Kelly Arbey, Joanna Grisez, Marine Ménager, Émilie Boulard, Morgane Bourgeois
- Coach: Gaelle Mignot & David Ortiz
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 3rd (1991, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2017, 2021)
Italy Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: TBC
Backs: TBC
- Coach: Fabio Roselli
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 5th (2021)
South Africa Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Sanelisiwe Charlie, Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Yonela Ngxingolo, Babalwa Latsha, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Micke Gunter, Lindelwa Gwala, Luchell Hanekom, Nolusindiso Booi, Danelle Lochner, Nomsa Mokwai, Anathi Qolo, Vainah Ubisi, Aseza Hele, Catha Jacobs, Lerato Makua, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Sizophila Solontsi, Faith Tshauke
Backs: Unam Tose, Tayla Kinsey, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Mary Zulu, Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Chumisa Qawe, Eloise Webb, Jakkie Cilliers, Ayanda Malinga, Maceala Samboya, Byrhandré Dolf, Nadine Roos
- Coach: Swys de Bruin
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: 10th (2010 & 2014)
Brazil Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 squad
Forwards: Isabela Gomes Saccomanno, Júlia Leni Lima, Natália Jonck, Franciele Barros, Giovana Mamede, Pamela Soares, Samara Vergara, Taís Prioste, Ana Carolina Santana, Dayana Dakar, Eshyllen Coimbra, Camilla Ísis Carvalho, Íris Coluna, Larissa Alves, Larissa Henwood Lima, Letícia Medeiros, Letícia Silva, Mercelle Souza
Backs: Aline Mayumi Koeke, Leila Silva, Luiza Campos, Fernanda Tenório, Maria Gabriel Graf, Raquel Kochhann, Carolyne Katrine Pereira, Edna Santini, Giovanna Barth, Mariana Nicolau, Marina Fioravanti, Bianca Silva, Isadora Lopes, Yasmim Soares
- Coach: Emiliano Caffera
- Best Women's Rugby World Cup Performance: Debut (2025)
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025:
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off (BST)
|Stream (UK/US)
|Fri Aug 22
|Pool A - England vs USA
|7:30pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Aug 23
|Pool A - Australia vs Samoa
|12pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Aug 23
|Pool B - Scotland vs Wales
|2:45pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Aug 23
|Pool B - Canada vs Fiji
|5:30pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Aug 23
|Pool D - France vs Italy
|8:15pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Aug 24
|Pool C - Ireland vs Japan
|12pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Aug 24
|Pool D - South Africa vs Brazil
|2:45pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Aug 24
|Pool C - New Zealand vs Spain
|5:30pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Aug 30
|Pool B – Canada vs Wales
|12am
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Aug 30
|Pool B – Scotland vs Fiji
|2:45pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Aug 30
|Pool A – England vs Samoa
|5pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Aug 30
|Pool A – USA vs Australia
|7:30pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Aug 30
|Pool A – USA vs Australia
|7:30pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Aug 31
|Pool C – Ireland vs Spain
|12pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Aug 31
|Pool C – New Zealand vs Japan
|2pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Aug 31
|Pool D – Italy vs South Africa
|3:30pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Aug 31
|Pool D – France vs Brazil
|4:45pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Sep 6
|Pool B – Canada vs Scotland
|12pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Sep 6
|Pool A – USA vs Samoa
|1:30pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Sep 6
|Pool B – Wales vs Fiji
|2:45pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Sep 6
|Pool A – England vs Australia
|5pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Sep 7
|Pool C – Japan vs Spain
|12pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Sep 7
|Pool D – Italy vs Brazil
|2pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Sep 7
|Pool C – New Zealand vs Ireland
|2:45pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Sep 7
|Pool D – France vs South Africa
|4:45pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Sep 13
|Q/F – Pool C (1st) vs Pool D (2nd)
|1pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Sep 13
|Q/F – Pool B (1st) vs Pool A (2nd)
|4pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Sep 14
|Q/F – Pool D (1st) vs Pool C (2nd)
|1pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sun Sep 14
|Q/F – Pool A (1st) vs Pool B (2nd)
|4pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Fri Sep 19
|S/F – Q/F (1) vs QF (2)
|7pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Sep 20
|S/F – Q/F (3) vs QF (4)
|3:30pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Sep 27
|Bronze Final – Semi-Final losers
|12:30pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
|Sat Sep 27
|Final – Semi-Final winners
|4pm
|BBC iPlayer / Paramount+
Women's Rugby World Cup Top Points Scorers
|Player (Country)
|Total Points
|Emily Scarratt (England)
|175
|Kelly Brazier (New Zealand)
|115
|Magali Harvey (Canada)
|112
|Portia Woodman-Witcliffe (New Zealand)
|100
|Tammi Wilson (New Zealand)
|99
Women's Rugby World Cup Top Try Scorers
|Player (Country)
|Total Points
|Portia Woodman-Witcliffe (New Zealand)
|20
|Sue Day (England)
|19
|Patty Jervey (United States)
|16
|Jennifer Crawford (United States)
|16
|Nicola Crawford (England)
|15