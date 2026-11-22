Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Juventus beat Venezia 4-0 at home. They started poorly at the Allianz Stadium, but found their rhythm after the break and ran out comfortable winners against the side sitting 19th in Serie A.

Luciano Spalletti gave Teun Koopmeiners his fifth Serie A start of the season. Juventus had struggled for form in Turin this season and sat seventh before the match.

Both sides were sloppy in the first half and created little. Spalletti considered an early change as Nick Woltemade began warming up, but the Italian waited until half-time to bring him on.

Venezia played when they could, but largely kept the Old Lady from threatening. Randal Kolo Muani struggled to make an impact up front, while Edon Zhegrova and Kerim Alajbegovic also offered little in attack.

Advertisement Advertisement

The visitors had not picked up a single point away from Venice this season and needed to change that after the break. Woltemade replaced Alajbegovic at half-time, and the switch paid off immediately.

Related Topics

In the 53rd minute, Weston McKennie shot on the turn. A block sent the ball to Woltemade, who fired home: 1-0.

Woltemade played a part again just minutes later. Koopmeiners took the ball from Kike Pérez and found the German, who laid it back for the Dutchman to finish calmly: 2-0.

Advertisement

Juan Cabal soon headed in Zhegrova's corner for his first goal of the season, making it 3-0. Juventus then won a penalty, which Kolo Muani converted emphatically to complete the 4-0 win.

The win leaves Juventus on 21 points after 12 matches. AC Milan sit fifth with 24 points from 11 games, while Frosinone have collected 20 points from the same number of matches. Milan and Frosinone face each other on Sunday evening.