Will he win Carrick's seat? Conte surprises Manchester United

Antonio Conte's name is edging ever closer to Manchester United's thinking, with the English club hunting for a way out of its technical crisis and bracing for the anticipated change at the top.

Michael Carrick's side have shown plenty of fight, roaring back to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League and holding Aston Villa to a 4-4 draw in the Premier League. Yet the bigger picture remains alarming. United sit 18th with just a single win from their first 10 league games, and that record keeps the heat on the board, with the international break offering the perfect window to make a change in the dugout.

Conte, it seems, is already manoeuvring to force his way into the frame. Journalist Santi Aouna has revealed that famous agent Pini Zahavi is representing the Italian in talks over the Manchester United job, putting the 57-year-old firmly among the candidates for the role.

According to Aouna's post on X, Conte remains on the shortlist despite lingering doubts inside the club about the move right now. Mauricio Pochettino is also in contention.

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Carrick, meanwhile, could be out of a job within days, barring any unexpected twist.

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