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France received a major morale boost with Kylian Mbappé's return to group training, two days before the decisive clash against Turkey, which will determine who qualifies for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Mbappé joined France's evening session at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux, the standout moment of Les Bleus' build-up to this crucial clash.

The Real Madrid star returned to full training alongside his teammates after a marked improvement in his physical condition. He had been battling pain in the hamstring, an issue that ruled him out of Thursday's match against Italy at the San Siro.

Following Friday's 3-1 defeat, Zidane backed himself to call on Mbappé for the next game. Resting him against Italy, he explained, had been the plan all along.

Asked about the forward's fitness, Zidane told the press conference: "I hope he will be ready on Sunday. This was the plan, as he was supposed to be given rest because he was suffering from some pain, while retaining the possibility of his participation."

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France need Mbappé for the first final Zidane has faced as their coach. Les Bleus must beat Turkey on Sunday and hope Italy slip up against Belgium to reclaim top spot in their UEFA Nations League group.

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Having their captain back matters enormously. The two-time world champions felt his absence keenly against Italy on Friday.

A decisive stage of the Nations League campaign now awaits. The defeat to Italy threw France's calculations in Group One of League A into disarray and ended Zidane's unbeaten run since he took charge of Les Bleus last July.

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Few appointments drew more attention than Zidane's start with France. One of the biggest names in the country's footballing history, he succeeded Didier Deschamps amid hopes of returning the national team to the top, with a squad blending experienced heads and young talent.

Zidane kicked off his tenure with a 1-0 away win over Turkey on 25 September. Kylian Mbappé scored the winner before picking up a knee injury in the same match, which kept him out for the rest of that international break.

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Even without their captain, France beat Belgium twice, once in Brussels and once on home soil, and drew with Italy to stay unbeaten heading into the fifth round.

The latest meeting with Italy exposed problems that still need fixing, particularly in defence. France went ahead through Michael Olise before the hosts turned it around to win 3-1.

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Francesco Pio Esposito struck twice and Davide Frattesi added the third, handing Zidane's side their first defeat under him.

That result reignited the race for the group's two qualifying places. France and Italy sit level on 10 points apiece, with the Azzurri holding the edge on head-to-head. Belgium are third on 9 points, while Turkey prop up the table without a single point, beaten five times in a row.