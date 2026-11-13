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Hussein Hamdy
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Will he be the saviour? Mbappé surprises Zidane before Turkey clash

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France received a major morale boost with Kylian Mbappé's return to group training, two days before the decisive clash against Turkey, which will determine who qualifies for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Mbappé joined France's evening session at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux, the standout moment of Les Bleus' build-up to this crucial clash.

The Real Madrid star returned to full training alongside his teammates after a marked improvement in his physical condition. He had been battling pain in the hamstring, an issue that ruled him out of Thursday's match against Italy at the San Siro.

Following Friday's 3-1 defeat, Zidane backed himself to call on Mbappé for the next game. Resting him against Italy, he explained, had been the plan all along.

Asked about the forward's fitness, Zidane told the press conference: "I hope he will be ready on Sunday. This was the plan, as he was supposed to be given rest because he was suffering from some pain, while retaining the possibility of his participation."

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France need Mbappé for the first final Zidane has faced as their coach. Les Bleus must beat Turkey on Sunday and hope Italy slip up against Belgium to reclaim top spot in their UEFA Nations League group.

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15 Nov 2026

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Having their captain back matters enormously. The two-time world champions felt his absence keenly against Italy on Friday.

A decisive stage of the Nations League campaign now awaits. The defeat to Italy threw France's calculations in Group One of League A into disarray and ended Zidane's unbeaten run since he took charge of Les Bleus last July.

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Few appointments drew more attention than Zidane's start with France. One of the biggest names in the country's footballing history, he succeeded Didier Deschamps amid hopes of returning the national team to the top, with a squad blending experienced heads and young talent.

Zidane kicked off his tenure with a 1-0 away win over Turkey on 25 September. Kylian Mbappé scored the winner before picking up a knee injury in the same match, which kept him out for the rest of that international break.

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Even without their captain, France beat Belgium twice, once in Brussels and once on home soil, and drew with Italy to stay unbeaten heading into the fifth round.

The latest meeting with Italy exposed problems that still need fixing, particularly in defence. France went ahead through Michael Olise before the hosts turned it around to win 3-1.

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Francesco Pio Esposito struck twice and Davide Frattesi added the third, handing Zidane's side their first defeat under him.

That result reignited the race for the group's two qualifying places. France and Italy sit level on 10 points apiece, with the Azzurri holding the edge on head-to-head. Belgium are third on 9 points, while Turkey prop up the table without a single point, beaten five times in a row.

Written byHussein Hamdy

Journalist specializing in world football at Kooora

I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.

After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.

My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.

I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:

  • Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
  • Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
  • Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
  • Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm
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