Will Chelsea still sign injured Kounde, how long is he out for & when will transfer be announced?

The Blues are still on course to bring in the France international defender despite a recent injury scare making headlines

Chelsea's progress on transfers has been delayed by Sevilla defender Jules Kounde planning surgery for the off-season.

The 23-year-old has been the Blues' primary target for the last 12 months but unfortunate timing has slowed a future deal, which is expected to go ahead and be worth around £55 million ($66m).

The need to sign the France international comes after both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

What injury does Jules Kounde have?

Kounde has been playing through pain for much of the season with an ongoing groin issue.

However, it didn't stop him getting a call-up for the France national team for the recent UEFA Nations League matches.

After starting him in the 1-0 home defeat to Croatia, France manager Didier Deschamps confirmed that the defender would be undergoing surgery.

"I know very well his athletic condition today. Tomorrow, he will have a [surgical] intervention because he has a problem that dates from several months ago," he said.

GOAL understands that Kounde could be fit to return in around three or four weeks.

Will Jules Kounde still sign for Chelsea?

Kounde remains Chelsea's primary target and it is believed they will push to complete the deal as soon as they get feedback that the minor surgery was a success.

It will leave the Blues able to complete the deal in early July at the latest, giving him a chance to be part of the pre-season group.

Non-internationals will be involved in pre-season on July 2, with international players, like possible new signing Kounde, joining up on July 9.

Chelsea do still need to agree on a fee with Sevilla, who are ready to sell their most valuable asset for the right price.

As first revealed on GOAL in May, the personal terms have already been verbally agreed.

Chelsea hope to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde as soon as Todd Boehly's takeover is complete and sanctions end 🔵 pic.twitter.com/a7aPsIAYhR — GOAL (@goal) May 18, 2022

Who else are Chelsea trying to sign?

Chelsea are locked in advanced talks to sign Chicago Fire's 18-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina but face competition from Real Madrid.

They are also widely expected to sign another defender in addition to Kounde, while they have instructed a number of their loanees to prepare for a possible pre-season fight to be included in Thomas Tuchel's first-team squad.

Among the players the Blues manager will be looking at is Conor Gallagher, Dujon Sterling, Ian Maatsen, Emerson Palmieri, Armando Broja and Levi Colwill.

There is also the possible sales of the likes of Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to factor in.

West Ham's Declan Rice is a long-term club target in central midfield, while RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, Bayern's Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling could be options to bolster the attack.

Chelsea are considering making a bid for Gabriel Jesus, who is valued at £43m 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/jnTC4zSVWn — GOAL (@goal) June 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Chelsea have continually been linked with the free transfer signing of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The other options in defence include Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, PSG's Presnel Kimpembe and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez.

Leipzig want a sizeable fee for Gvardiol, thought to be well over £50m ($61m), with his former club Dinamo to earn 20 percent of any future sale.

