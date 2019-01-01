Why Sundowns are yet to announce Nyiko Mobbie's signing

Despite reports suggesting a move to Chloorkop was concluded, Mobbie's signing is yet to be announced by the club

Nyiko Mobbie is reportedly in limbo despite reportedly agreeing to join .

While the player’s representative Mike Makaab previously told Goal a move was likely, nothing has yet been confirmed by the club, leading to much speculation regarding his future.

So far, the defending Premier Soccer League ( ) champions have signed just one player, Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso, who has already joined the club on their pre-season camp.

According to SunSport insiders, Mobbie is currently at home since the Chloorkop-based outfit are still to decide on his future.

“The management of Sundowns are divided with regards to Mobbie. As we speak, he’s stuck at home,” a source told SunSport.

“When they unveiled Affonso, why didn’t [they] unveil him too? Why?

“This is very sad because he’s just sitting at home while Sundowns are training. It was going to be better if he joined or because the two clubs wanted him."

Meanwhile, Sundowns official Yogesh Singh played down the rumours when speaking to the publication, explaining that the club are yet to finalise the move.

“We are involved in negotiations to sign Mobbie," Singh explained.

“When everything is done, we’ll make an announcement."

Mobbie has been one of several players linked with the Tshwane giants and following the relegation of last season talk has heated up.

He was a constant figure in their starting XI having featured 25 times in the league for the club.

The 24-year-old was also previously believed to be on the radar of , but Sundowns have since emerged as frontrunners.

Nonetheless, with the 2019/20 PSL season now just a few weeks away, it remains to be seen whether or not a move will be concluded before then.