Why Kaizer Chiefs star Kwinika's father refuses to watch Soweto giants and his son play

Zitha Kwinika's father Robert has refused to attend Kaizer Chiefs matches until the team qualifies for a major cup final.

Kwinika was promoted in 2014

Never won silverware with Amakhosi

His dad explains why he does not watch Chiefs matches

WHAT HAPPENED: Kwinika was promoted by Kaizer Chiefs in the 2014/15 campaign.

Coincidentally, it was the last time Amakhosi won silverware - the MTN8 title and the Premier Soccer League trophy, and since then, they have been unsuccessful.

Kwinika left the Soweto giants for Chippa United, Bidvest Wits and eventually Stellenbosch before making a return to Chiefs at the beginning of the season.

However, Amakhosi have struggled in the PSL, and were eliminated from MTN8, a competition won by Orlando Pirates. Kwinika's father Robert is yet to attend any Glamour Boys' game and has justified his actions.

WHAT HE SAID: "I explained to him that since you are back, you have to work hard. The last time there were trophies was the year he got promoted," Kwinika told Kaizer Chiefs media.

"Since then, Kaizer Chiefs have not won any trophy. He even knows that since he came back, he needs to work hard so they can win trophies.

"Like now, I haven't officially gone to the stadium and watched a Kaizer Chiefs game. That is what I told him.

"I want to see him in a final and that is the only time I will come and see him play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' eight-year silverware drought might end this season.

Amakhosi are in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup where they will play Royal AM.

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, Chiefs will host Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium.

A win is vital for Amakhosi in their quest to play Caf Champions League football next season.