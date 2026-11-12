Why former Orlando Pirates striker feels sorry for under-fire Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala: 'He should keep his head up'

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A former Bucs striker and current television analyst has publicly offered his support to Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala. The young playmaker has recently found himself at the centre of a storm, facing heavy criticism from a vocal section of the Amakhosi faithful.

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A heavy burden for the Amakhosi academy graduate

The 22-year-old Kaizer Chiefs academy graduate has endured a difficult period in the public eye recently, with supporters expressing their frustration following a series of high-pressure moments. Tensions reached a boiling point during the club's recent 2-1 victory over Siwelele FC, where Shabalala was unable to convert a vital penalty kick, leading to intensified scrutiny from the stands.

However, Phumudzo Manenzhe has stepped forward to provide a different perspective on the youngster's development and recent setbacks. Speaking on SuperSportTV's ExtraTime, the former Buccaneers forward suggested that the criticism currently being aimed at the midfielder is perhaps disproportionate to his actual performance levels on the pitch during open play.

Manenzhe emphasized that the bravery shown by the young player to take responsibility for the spot-kick should be viewed as a positive trait rather than a reason for condemnation.

Manenzhe offers sympathy and tactical praise

"Mdu was brave enough to say I will take it; unfortunately, he did not get it or the target," Manenzhe explained, quoted by KickOff.

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"I feel sorry for the young man because he has been playing so well for Kaizer Chiefs, but in crucial moments the decisions he is taking on the field have not gone his way. He should keep his head up. He is playing well. He has just been unfortunate at times," the former striker added, urging the playmaker to remain confident despite the noise.

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This vocal support from a rival club legend comes at a critical time for Shabalala, who is attempting to establish himself as a consistent figure in the starting lineup.

Statistical proof of Shabalala importance

While the fans have focused on the penalty miss, the underlying data suggests that Shabalala is currently one of the most vital components of the Amakhosi attack.

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Furthermore, the creative metrics place him at the top of the club's charts for big chances engineered per 90 minutes, highlighting his status as the primary architect for the Soweto giants. Head coach Fernando Da Cruz has also moved to protect his player, dismissing the negative reactions from the crowd and stating that the midfielder’s form remains essential for the team’s progress.

As Chiefs continue their campaign, the management and technical staff appear fully committed to Shabalala's development. By maintaining his place in the side and continuing to lead the creative statistics, the 22-year-old will be hoping to silence his detractors and justify the faith shown in him by both his coach and senior figures in the South African game.