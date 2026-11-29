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Bayern Munich are considering turning to a familiar face to rescue their attack from a shortage of numbers, after an injury to top scorer Harry Kane forced an urgent search for ways to bolster the front line. Cameroonian Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the club's former striker, has emerged as one of the options to return to the Allianz Arena during the winter transfer window.

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Choupo-Moting would be open to a return to the Bavarian club, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg. His contract with American side New York Red Bulls is nearing its end, which will make him a free agent in January.

Bayern are weighing up a deal until the end of this season to give them an extra option in attack. He wouldn't necessarily be a long-term replacement for Harry Kane.

A familiar return

The Cameroonian striker knows Bayern Munich well. He spent four seasons at the club after arriving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

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In that time he scored 38 goals in 122 matches, offering attacking solutions that made him a useful option at various points.

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Choupo-Moting is 37, but reports suggest he's still in good physical shape. He's also prepared to accept a limited role, which would give Bayern an extra option on the bench even after Harry Kane returns to action.

That matters to Bayern. They aren't necessarily looking for a striker to challenge their English top scorer for a starting spot, more a player who can fill the gap while he's out.

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Player's agent puts the ball in Bayern's court

Roger Wittmann, Choupo-Moting's agent, has left the door open to a return. But he stressed the final decision lies with Bayern, given what the club already know about the player and his abilities.

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Wittmann told Bild: "It is up to Bayern Munich to make the decision, and we don't need to make a recommendation about him. They know him well. He spent years in the team's dressing room every day."

He added: "They know exactly what kind of person and player they would be getting. So I think Bayern will make the right decision and find the right striker in January."

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Attacking crisis piles pressure on Kompany

The interest comes as coach Vincent Kompany faces a clear crisis in attack. Bayern currently have only one fit striker in the first-team squad, so another signing is a necessity to provide cover in the coming weeks, particularly with several players still sidelined through injury.

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Numbers aren't the only worry. Bayern have won just one of their last four Bundesliga matches, and they hope their winter business will restore stability up front. Choupo-Moting could be a quick, relatively low-risk fix given his previous experience with the team and his familiarity with its surroundings. The final call, though, still rests with the club's hierarchy.