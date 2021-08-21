''We’ve beaten Swallows FC and Orlando Pirates' - Phohlongo warns Kaizer Chiefs

The Ajax Cape Town academy product, who netted twice against Amakhosi's arch-rivals Bucs last season, has promised that they will fight for a win

TS Galaxy midfielder Masilake Phohlongo has fired a warning to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their opening match of the 2021/22 PSL season on Sunday.

The Rockets will play host to Amakhosi at Mbombela Stadium where they achieved big results last season beating Chiefs' Soweto rivals, Swallows FC and Orlando Pirates.

Phohlongo, who netted the winning goal against Pirates, stressed the importance of not conceding against the Glamour Boys.

“It is a bit sad that we don’t have supporters at the stadium. Mbombela Stadium is our fortress” Phohlongo told the club's official website. "We’ve beaten the likes of Swallows and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela. We must not concede. That is going to be key for us."

However, Galaxy succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium in their final league match of the 2020/21 campaign, with Samir Nurkovic scoring the only goal of the encounter.

Phohlongo is pleased with the team's preparations and he also promised that they will fight in order to get can get the better of Amakhosi.

“As a team we are ready. We are prepared. It is the first game of the season. It is a must-win game for us. We know what we are looking for in a season. Everyone is ready," the 24-year-old continued. "The competition for places is tough. We will fight for one another. We’ve worked hard as a team. If we continue to work hard as a team, then the individuals will shine.

"When it comes to big games, the team always works hard. Everyone in this team wants to play against the so-called big teams. We want to win every game and it will start on Sunday. We are ready for it."

Chiefs are coming into this clash having been booted out of this season's MTN8 after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals last week.

“We have watched them. We’ve seen their weaknesses and strengths. Chiefs are a big team. We will give them respect but in the field of play, it is eleven versus eleven," Phohlongo added. "We are ready.

"On Sunday, it is going to be all about who works hard. We need to fight."

Phohlongo was part of the Bafana Bafana squad which won the 2021 Cosafa Cup in Port Elizabeth.