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Bundesliga
team-logoWerder Bremen
Wohninvest WESERSTADION
team-logoRB Leipzig
Book Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Tickets
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How to get Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Werder Bremen take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Werder Bremen take on RB Leipzig on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Weser Stadium in Bremen.

The early-season fixture gives Werder Bremen a chance to secure crucial points at home, while RB Leipzig looks to establish momentum early in the campaign. In their most recent Bundesliga encounter on April 4, 2026, RB Leipzig earned a 2–1 victory over Werder Bremen at the Weser Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga kick-off?

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig kicks off at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen. Check your local listings for the confirmed kick-off time in your region.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 2
Wohninvest WESERSTADION

How to buy Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for SV Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig at the Weserstadion on Saturday, September 5, 2026 without secondary platform or pricing references, follow the official processes:

1. Official Club Ticket Portal

  • Club Website: Create an account on the official SV Werder Bremen ticket shop.
  • Pre-Sale & Member Priority: Club members and season ticket holders receive priority allocation during the initial ticket release phase.
  • General Public Sale: Remaining tickets are released to the general public closer to matchday.

2. Secondary Market

  • If official seating sells out, StubHub is the place to find remaining tickets, with listings across a range of price points and sections.
  • Mobile tickets transfer instantly, handy for a late pickup close to kickoff.

3. Ticket Delivery & Access

  • Digital Tickets: Official purchases are delivered digitally as mobile tickets or print-at-home documents.
  • Matchday Entry: Mobile passes can be scanned directly at the Weser stadium turnstiles.
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How much do Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official ticket prices for SV Werder Bremen home matches at the Weserstadion vary by seating category and tier:

Estimated Ticket Price Ranges (Face Value)

  • Standing Tickets (Ostkurve / Fan Zone):
    • Regular: €17 – €20
    • Concession / Reduced: €11 – €15
  • Seated Tickets (Nord, Süd, & West Tribüne):
    • Category 1 (Central / Lower Main Tier): €60 – €75
    • Category 2–3 (Side / Corner Upper Tier): €40 – €55
    • Category 4 (Behind Goal / Upper Corner): €30 – €38
  • Away Section (RB Leipzig Block - West Stand):
    • Standing: ~€17 – €19
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Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Form

Werder Bremen's last five matches have all been pre-season friendlies, producing a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Auxerre on August 15. Earlier in the summer they drew twice with Paderborn, both matches finishing 2-2, and recorded wins over Energie Cottbus, scoring four goals away from home, and Bochum, winning 2-0. Across those five matches Bremen scored eight goals and conceded five.

RB Leipzig's pre-season form tells a mixed story. Their five friendlies produced three wins and two defeats, with the most recent a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on August 15 in the Telekom Cup. They also fell 2-0 to Leeds United earlier in August. On the positive side, Leipzig beat SC Verl 4-0, their most convincing result of the summer, and claimed narrow wins over Ingolstadt and VSG Altglienicke. Leipzig scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded five.

SVW

SVW - Form

BOC
W2-0
COT
W2-4
SCP
D2-2
SCP
D2-2
AJA
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RBL

RBL - Form

ATG
W1-2
FCI
W1-0
VEL
W4-0
LEE
L2-0
FCB
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent Bundesliga meeting between these two clubs took place on April 4, 2026, when RB Leipzig won 2-1 at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Leipzig hold the stronger record, winning three times to Bremen's none, with two draws. Leipzig have scored 11 goals in those five matches compared to four for Bremen, underlining their dominance in recent head-to-head fixtures.

Head to Head

Werder BremenDrawRB Leipzig
0
2
3
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
1
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
0
FT
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
0
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
4
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
2
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
1
FT
4Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Werder Bremen sit 18th while RB Leipzig are in 14th place.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
00000000
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
5
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
00000000
6
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
00000000
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
00000000
8
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
00000000
9
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
10
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
00000000
11
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
00000000
13
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
00000000
14
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
15
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
00000000
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
00000000
17
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
18
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
00000000
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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