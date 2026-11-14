Werder Bremen manager Daniel Thioune confirms club desire to sign Niclas Fullkrug permanently from West Ham United

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Werder Bremen have officially registered their interest in securing the long-term future of German international Niclas Fullkrug. The veteran striker is currently enjoying a prolific loan spell back in the Bundesliga following a difficult stint in England.

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Thioune confirms interest in permanent deal

Bremen head coach Daniel Thioune has made no secret of his desire to keep Fullkrug at the Weserstadion beyond the end of the current campaign. The 33-year-old forward has been in sensational form since returning to the club on loan, revitalising an attack that has struggled for consistency in recent years. Thioune believes that there is a collective will within the club to ensure the partnership continues well into the future.

Fullkrug’s impact has been immediate and undeniable. With nine goals in his first nine appearances this season, he currently leads the Bundesliga scoring charts. "The wish is, I think, registered from all sides," the Werder coach stated in an interview with Transfermarkt.de, as reported by Sky Germany. "We as a club, I as a coach and Niclas himself are very interested in working together beyond the summer."

The West Ham United factor

While the intent from Bremen is clear, the situation is complicated by the fact that Fullkrug remains under contract with West Ham United. The striker moved to the London Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in 2024 for a significant fee of €27 million, but the Hammers’ current status in the English second tier has changed the dynamic of his future. Any permanent arrangement will require a complex agreement between the three parties involved.

Thioune was quick to acknowledge the hurdles that lie ahead, particularly regarding the finances of a potential transfer. He noted that the English club's willingness to sell and the financial capacity of all involved will dictate the outcome. "What do they want, what are they ready and able to do? And we also have to be honest: What are we capable of, and what is Niclas ready for?" the manager questioned when discussing the logistics.

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Optimism from the Bremen hierarchy

Despite the financial constraints that often face Bundesliga clubs, the leadership at Bremen remains cautiously optimistic. Sporting director Clemens Fritz and managing director Klaus Filbry have both previously voiced their support for a permanent move. Filbry pointed out that while West Ham holds a strong hand as the parent club, the final decision could be influenced by various sporting factors, including league standings.

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"Naturally, there is still a third important party involved with West Ham. The league affiliation also plays a role in the end. But I am nevertheless cautiously positive that it can work out with a signing in the end," Filbry told Bild.

Justifying the return of a hero

The decision to bring Fullkrug back to Bremen was a calculated risk that has paid off handsomely for the club's board. Thioune reflected on the initial reaction to the transfer, noting that the idea of re-signing the national team striker "did not trigger enthusiasm everywhere" when it was first proposed. However, the forward's incredible goal-scoring rate has quickly turned the tide of public opinion in his favour.

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The manager concluded by praising the club's recruitment strategy, specifically highlighting the work done by the sporting director to facilitate the loan move. Thioune remarked that the striker's current performances show "that Clemens Fritz made the absolutely right decision."