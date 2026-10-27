On the night he lifted the Ballon d'Or 2026, Harry Kane wanted England to share in the joy, sending a message of thanks to his teammates and to the coaching staff led by Thomas Tuchel. The award, he stressed, was the fruit of collective effort rather than any individual achievement.

The English Football Association honoured its captain by lighting up the Wembley arch in gold. In his speech after collecting the award, Kane reflected on the standout moments of his journey with the national team.

Having received the award from Brazilian phenomenon Ronaldo, the Three Lions captain said: "To all my teammates in the England national team, it has been a special year. It wasn't perfect, but we experienced many good moments. We built a strong bond between us, and we felt a great togetherness, whether in the way we trained and played or in the atmosphere that brought us together inside the hotel during the World Cup."

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He added: "It is a real honour to be your captain. It makes me extremely proud, and so this award is certainly for all of us."

Kane also thanked manager Thomas Tuchel and the coaching staff, praising their leadership and the way they pushed the players to develop and raise their standards.

"To Thomas Tuchel and the England coaching staff, once again, thank you," he said. "The style of leadership and the way you motivate us and push us to raise our standards are things that deserve admiration, and it is an honour for me to represent you and to represent the England crest in the way that you do."

Kane closed his speech by thanking Debbie Hewitt, chair of the English Football Association, along with everyone working at the governing body. Leading and representing the national team, he said, remained a great honour.

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