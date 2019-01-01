Wednesday's Cosafa Cup joint preview: Lesotho target Botswana scalp, Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe renew rivalry

The 2019 Cosafa Cup action continue on Wednesday and Goal previews both of the day's matches

Lesotho will square off with Botswana in the first semifinal of the on Wednesday evening.

Likuena secured their place in the last four after defeating 's Cranes 3-2 on penalties, following a 0-0 stalemate, over the weekend.

Their hopes of winning the tournament for the first time are still alive, having reached the final once in the history of the competition.



Stand-in coach Marai Mpitsa will be keen to guide Likuena to the final for the first time since 2000, with head coach Moses Maliehe absent.

Meanwhile, Botswana reached the semifinal after defeating tournament hosts 5-4 on penalties, following a 2-2 draw over the weekend.

The Zebras are also hoping to win the regional tournament for the first time, having reached the final on one occasion.

Caretaker coach Mogomotsi Mpote is eager to impress by leading the Zebras to their maiden final since 2015.

Lesotho and Botswana have met 29 times, with the Zebras recording 13 wins compared to Likuena's five victories, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Later on Wednesday evening, Zimbabwe will face off with Zambia in the second semifinal.

The Warriors reached this stage after brushing aside Comoros 2-0 in an encounter which took place over the weekend.

They are looking to go all the way and clinch their third successive Cosafa Cup trophy, having won a record six titles.





Standin coach Rahman Gumbo is the man who has been tasked with delivering the Warriors' sixth title in the absence of head coach Sunday Chidzambwa.



Meanwhile, Zambia progressed to the semifinals after defeating Malawi 4-2 on penalties, following a 2-2 draw over the weekend.

Chipolopolo are one of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament, having won four titles, and they are eager to clinch their fifth trophy.



Caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi is hoping to make his mark by guiding Chipolopolo to their fifth title this time round.

Zimbabwe and Zambia have clashed 44 time,s with Chipolopolo registering 13 victories compared to the Warriors' eight wins, while 23 matches have ended in draws.