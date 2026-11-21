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Bayern Munich have no issue with Michael Olise's sometimes controversial appearances.

At Bayern Munich's annual general meeting , president Herbert Hainer addressed Michael Olise in his speech.

"Michael, as a person, I want to say this to you: we much prefer someone who makes a statement with the ball at his feet rather than with a microphone in front of his face," Hainer said from the lectern, prompting thunderous applause from the members in the room. The 72-year-old added: "The fans want genuine individuals and distinctive characters. I wish you a speedy recovery too. Don’t let anyone change you! Stay as you are!"

Olise has repeatedly drawn attention for his terse TV interviews . His "Mr. Nonchalant" image has divided opinion. His appearance at Bayern’s team day in August also raised eyebrows when he left team-mates Jonas Urbig and Lennart Karl behind in a challenge after around 30 seconds.

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Hainer made clear that the club has no issue with Olise's appearances. He also addressed the continuing speculation about a potential departure for the star. "I’m sure Michael will be the next candidate (for the Ballon d’Or; editor’s note) for whom we run out of superlatives. We are very relaxed about all the rumours surrounding Michael. He has a contract until 2029."

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Staying at Bayern Munich? Rumours about Real Madrid

During the last summer transfer window, reports repeatedly claimed that Real Madrid were pursuing a deal for Olise . After president Florentino Perez promised fans a major signing in the mould of Cristiano Ronaldo during the presidential election campaign, various media outlets reported that he meant the 24-year-old Bayern player.

More recently, L’Equipe also reported that Olise’s international team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Ibrahima Konate were actively trying to persuade the Bayern standout to move to Real Madrid.

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Bayern are likely to consider a sale only if talks over extending his contract, which runs until the end of June 2029, fail. No precise date has yet been set for those talks. Speaking to t-online just a few days ago, Hainer explained that, until then, the reported sums of €250 million or even €300 million were of little interest to him : "I like to quote Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who often said when he was chief executive: ‘We are not a selling club, but a buying club.’"

Hainer said Bayern's philosophy had not changed over the years. "You mustn’t always look only at the financial side. You also have to consider whether the player suits us – in terms of playing style, personality, character traits and as a person." Finally, he stressed once more: "Michael feels comfortable here and knows what he has at Bayern Munich."

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Injury? The latest on Michael Olise

Olise has carried his outstanding form from last season (22 goals, 31 assists) into this campaign. He has scored twelve goals and provided seven assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Olise did not register a goal or assist in Friday’s 1-1 draw against Cologne and had to come off at half-time after suffering a knock . Bayern subsequently explained that the 24-year-old has a bruised forefoot. Hainer said at the annual general meeting that there was hope of a swift return. Harry Kane, who suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear in the draw against Cologne, has already undergone surgery .