How to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 from anywhere: Schedule, streaming links and more

Women’s sport is finally getting the focus and attention it deserves. Following the highly successful Women’s Euro 2025 football tournament earlier this summer, which saw wall-to-wall coverage and large viewing figures, women’s rugby now gets its moment in the sporting spotlight. The Women’s Rugby World Cup gets underway on English soil on Friday, August 22, and we can't wait.

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This year's edition of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the 10th in total, is set to be the biggest and the best, with the competition expanded to 16 sides for the first time since 2002. Fans from all four corners of the globe are expected to descend on English soil for the rugby festivities.

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We're into the semi-final stage now with both matches confirmed: England take on France and New Zealand face Canada. France's wait for a first Rugby World Cup semi-final goes on, but they will certainly take pride from their journey. They only had one player with any experience of playing in a Rugby World Cup: Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald. Given they pushed serial semi-finalists France all the way on Sunday will give them a huge boost.

New Zealand may only be currently ranked third in the Women’s World Rankings, but the Black Ferns have been the dominant side when it comes to the World Cup. The Black Ferns have reigned supreme at 6 of the last 7 editions of the tournament, beating England in five of those Finals.

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However, it’s 2025 World Cup hosts, England, who are the favourites to lift the trophy for a third time following their title triumphs in 1994 and 2014. Amazingly, the Red Roses haven’t lost a game since their 2022 World Cup Final defeat to New Zealand. Meanwhile, Canada are through to their sixth Rugby World Cup semi-final, where they will play against New Zealand in Bristol on Friday.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital information about the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, including the full match schedule, and where you can watch or stream all the match action live.

When is the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025?

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off with England vs the United States at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday, August 22, and ends with the final at Twickenham in London on Saturday, September 27. Check out when the various stages of the tournament are taking place:

Stage Dates Group Stage August 22 - September 7 Quarter-finals September 13-14 Semi-finals September 19-20 Final September 27

How to watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

If you aren’t lucky enough to get seats in the stadiums for the Women’s Rugby World Cup matches, there’s no need to panic. You can always watch or stream all the action live.

In the UK, BBC Sport has the rights to broadcast every game of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England. Selected matches will be shown on the BBC's linear channels, while every game will be available to stream live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sport app.

In the United States, CBS Sports and Paramount+ are the exclusive home of rugby until at least 2029, including the next three Rugby World Cups. CBS Sports will provide unprecedented multi-platform rugby coverage across linear and streaming, and Paramount+ will stream every Rugby World Cup match and all the USA Rugby National Team’s World Rugby matches.

For fans looking to catch the Women’s Rugby World Cup on CBS Sports and tag it onto a great sports package, Fubo is one of the best streaming services around. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month, and they offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. For avid sports fans, Fubo is the ultimate choice as it also provides access to other popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can also enjoy some of the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Elsewhere around the world, the tournament will be shown by the following broadcasters:

🇦🇺 Australia: Nine Network, Stan Sport

Nine Network, Stan Sport 🇳🇿 New Zealand: Sky New Zealand

Sky New Zealand 🇫🇷 France: TF1, France Televisions

TF1, France Televisions 🇮🇪 Ireland: RTE

How to watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If the Women's Rugby World Cup isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Which teams are playing at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025?

For the first time since 2002, 16 teams are participating in the Women's Rugby World Cup Finals. They are split into four pools of four as follows:

Pool Teams A United States, England, Australia, Samoa B Canada, Scotland, Wales, Fiji C New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain D France, Italy, South Africa, Brazil

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: