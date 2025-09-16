Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
England Women's Rugby team Getty Images
Watch on FuboWatch on Paramount+
Rob Norcup

How to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 from anywhere: Schedule, streaming links and more

TV Guide & Streaming

You don’t have to miss a single second of this year’s epic tournament

Tickets

Tickets

  • Resale tickets available, starting from £17
  • Access to all games in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025, including the opening game, semi-finals, bronze final & final
  • Tickets are also available from StubHub and Ticombo

From

£17

Buy now

Women’s sport is finally getting the focus and attention it deserves. Following the highly successful Women’s Euro 2025 football tournament earlier this summer, which saw wall-to-wall coverage and large viewing figures, women’s rugby now gets its moment in the sporting spotlight. The Women’s Rugby World Cup gets underway on English soil on Friday, August 22, and we can't wait. 

Watch the Women's Rugby World Cup on Fubo
Sign up now

Catching the Women's Rugby World Cup live is a treat for any sports enthusiast. While you're engrossed in the gripping matches, considering a parallel engagement through betting can significantly enhance the thrill. To ensure you’re making informed choices, checking out the best betting sites can provide you with crucial insights and invaluable betting odds, thus elevating your viewing experience.

Watch the Women's Rugby World Cup on Paramount+
Sign up now

Watching the Women's Rugby World Cup is a thrilling experience, offering fans top-tier international sports entertainment. For those in India, streaming the matches is complemented by engaging in the action via the best betting apps in India. These apps provide a platform to place bets, amplify the excitement of the games, and attract users with great promotions and easy-to-navigate interfaces.

This year's edition of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the 10th in total, is set to be the biggest and the best, with the competition expanded to 16 sides for the first time since 2002. Fans from all four corners of the globe are expected to descend on English soil for the rugby festivities.

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Getty Images

We're into the semi-final stage now with both matches confirmed: England take on France and New Zealand face Canada. France's wait for a first Rugby World Cup semi-final goes on, but they will certainly take pride from their journey. They only had one player with any experience of playing in a Rugby World Cup: Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald. Given they pushed serial semi-finalists France all the way on Sunday will give them a huge boost.

New Zealand may only be currently ranked third in the Women’s World Rankings, but the Black Ferns have been the dominant side when it comes to the World Cup. The Black Ferns have reigned supreme at 6 of the last 7 editions of the tournament, beating England in five of those Finals. 

France Women's Rugby World CupGetty Images

However, it’s 2025 World Cup hosts, England, who are the favourites to lift the trophy for a third time following their title triumphs in 1994 and 2014. Amazingly, the Red Roses haven’t lost a game since their 2022 World Cup Final defeat to New Zealand. Meanwhile, Canada are through to their sixth Rugby World Cup semi-final, where they will play against New Zealand in Bristol on Friday. 

Let GOAL bring you all the vital information about the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, including the full match schedule, and where you can watch or stream all the match action live.

When is the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025?

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off with England vs the United States at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday, August 22, and ends with the final at Twickenham in London on Saturday, September 27. Check out when the various stages of the tournament are taking place:

StageDates
Group StageAugust 22 - September 7
Quarter-finalsSeptember 13-14
Semi-finalsSeptember 19-20
FinalSeptember 27

How to watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

If you aren’t lucky enough to get seats in the stadiums for the Women’s Rugby World Cup matches, there’s no need to panic. You can always watch or stream all the action live.

In the UK, BBC Sport has the rights to broadcast every game of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England. Selected matches will be shown on the BBC's linear channels, while every game will be available to stream live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sport app.

In the United States, CBS Sports and Paramount+ are the exclusive home of rugby until at least 2029, including the next three Rugby World Cups. CBS Sports will provide unprecedented multi-platform rugby coverage across linear and streaming, and Paramount+ will stream every Rugby World Cup match and all the USA Rugby National Team’s World Rugby matches.

Watch the Women's Rugby World Cup on Paramount+
Sign up now

For fans looking to catch the Women’s Rugby World Cup on CBS Sports and tag it onto a great sports package, Fubo is one of the best streaming services around. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month, and they offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. For avid sports fans, Fubo is the ultimate choice as it also provides access to other popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can also enjoy some of the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Watch the Women's Rugby World Cup on Fubo
Sign up now

Elsewhere around the world, the tournament will be shown by the following broadcasters:

  • 🇦🇺 Australia: Nine Network, Stan Sport
  • 🇳🇿 New Zealand: Sky New Zealand
  • 🇫🇷 France: TF1, France Televisions
  • 🇮🇪 Ireland: RTE

How to watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If the Women's Rugby World Cup isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Which teams are playing at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025?

For the first time since 2002, 16 teams are participating in the Women's Rugby World Cup Finals. They are split into four pools of four as follows:

PoolTeams
AUnited States, England, Australia, Samoa
BCanada, Scotland, Wales, Fiji
CNew Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain
DFrance, Italy, South Africa, Brazil

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025:

DateFixtureKick-off (BST)Watch (UK / US)Stream (UK / US)
Fri Aug 22Pool A - England vs USA7:30 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Aug 23Pool A - Australia vs Samoa12 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Aug 23Pool B - Scotland vs Wales2:45 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Aug 23Pool B - Canada vs Fiji5:30 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Aug 23Pool D - France vs Italy8:15 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Aug 24Pool C - Ireland vs Japan12 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Aug 24Pool D - South Africa vs Brazil2:45 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Aug 24Pool C - New Zealand vs Spain5:30 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Aug 30Pool B – Canada vs Wales12 amBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Aug 30Pool B – Scotland vs Fiji2:45 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Aug 30Pool A – England vs Samoa5 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Aug 30Pool A – USA vs Australia7:30 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Aug 30Pool A – USA vs Australia7:30 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Aug 31Pool C – Ireland vs Spain12 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Aug 31Pool C – New Zealand vs Japan2 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Aug 31Pool D – Italy vs South Africa3:30 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Aug 31Pool D – France vs Brazil4:45 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Sep 6Pool B – Canada vs Scotland12 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Sep 6Pool A – USA vs Samoa1:30 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Sep 6Pool B – Wales vs Fiji2:45 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Sep 6Pool A – England vs Australia5 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Sep 7Pool C – Japan vs Spain12 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Sep 7Pool D – Italy vs Brazil2 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Sep 7Pool C – New Zealand vs Ireland2:45 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Sep 7Pool D – France vs South Africa4:45 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Sep 13Q/F – Pool C (1st) vs Pool D (2nd)1 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Sep 13Q/F – Pool B (1st) vs Pool A (2nd)4 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Sep 14Q/F – Pool D (1st) vs Pool C (2nd)1 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sun Sep 14Q/F – Pool A (1st) vs Pool B (2nd)4 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Fri Sep 19S/F – New Zealand vs Canada7 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Sep 20S/F – France vs England 3:30 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Sep 27Bronze Final – Semi-Final losers12:30 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Sat Sep 27Final – Semi-Final winners4 pmBBC / CBSBBC iPlayer / Paramount+ / Fubo
Watch the Women's Rugby World Cup on Paramount+
Sign up now
Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off with England vs United States at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday, August 22 and climaxes with the final at Twickenham in London on Saturday, September 27. England are hosting the Women’s World Cup 2025, with 32 matches taking place in 8 stadiums and cities/towns.

 

YearWinners
1991USA
1994England
1998New Zealand
2002New Zealand
2006New Zealand
2010New Zealand
2014England
2017New Zealand
2021New Zealand

 

In the UK, BBC Sport has the exclusive rights to broadcast every game of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England. Selected matches will be shown on the BBC's linear channels, while every game will be available to stream live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

In the United States, CBS Sports and Paramount+ are the exclusive home of rugby until at least 2029, including the next three Rugby World Cups. CBS Sports will provide unprecedented multi-platform rugby coverage across linear and streaming and Paramount+ will stream every Rugby World Cup match and all the USA Rugby National Team’s World Rugby matches.

Elsewhere around the world, the tournament will be shown by the following broadcasters:

Australia            Nine Network, Stan Sport         
New Zealand    Sky New Zealand          
France                TF1, France Televisions
Ireland               RTE

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting