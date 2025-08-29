How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025: Weekend schedule, channels & more

Everyone deserves some time off, but F1 fans all over the globe have been going stir crazy waiting for the summer break to come to an end. Three weeks without a grand prix to watch is tough at the best of times, but it’s even more torturous this season, as it’s been one of the most exhilarating and gripping campaigns of recent times.

Streaming the Dutch Grand Prix allows motorsport fans to experience the thrill of F1 racing firsthand. For UK viewers looking to intensify this excitement, exploring the best betting apps provides an excellent opportunity. These apps offer diverse betting markets for F1 races, allowing fans to place bets and predict results in an engaging and dynamic way.

Thankfully, the future’s bright, the future’s orange, as the lights go green once again at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort on August 31. You can catch every single second of all sessions live, starting with the 1st practice on Friday, August 29. When we last entered the wondrous world of F1 at the start of August, Lando Norris was standing on top of the podium spraying champers at the Hungaroring. He was celebrating a third victory in the space of four races, which saw him cut Oscar Piastri’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to 9 points.

It continues to be an outstanding season for McLaren, which has won 11 of the 14 rounds so far in 2025. Piastri and Norris have finished 1st and 2nd in half of the races and are currently on a four consecutive team 1-2s in the most recent races. The Woking-based outfit is now almost 300 points clear in the Constructors’ Championship.

Lando Norris goes in search of some double Dutch delight after claiming the honours in the Netherlands twelve months ago. He cruised to victory by 22 seconds from Max Verstappen, who was attempting to secure a fourth straight success on his home track. It’s been a tough season for the 4-time reigning F1 champion and Dutch legend, who has only recorded five podium finishes so far in 2025.

He’s guaranteed a fervent backing as per usual, though at the Circuit Zandvoort and would love to give the Red Bull hoards something to cheer about. One more race win will see Verstappen go joint-top with Jim Clark on the all-time honours board. The British driver won the Dutch GP four times during the 1960s.

Let GOAL give you all the important information you need ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, including the full weekend schedule of events and how you can watch and stream all the action live.

How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 in the UK

The Dutch Grand Prix will be available to watch live on Sky Sports F1 (and Main Event) in the UK, like all F1 race weekends are this year. Sky Sports’ coverage includes not only the main Sunday race itself, but also the practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app at any time. The package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sport on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android. NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for 24 hours for £14.99.

How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 in the US

The Dutch Grand Prix will air live on Sunday, August 31, at 9 am ET on ESPN. ESPN is the home of F1 once again this season, with all 24 races airing on either ESPN or ESPN2. ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship all year, with reporters on-site at every race. ESPN's F1 reporters also contribute to the video podcast program ‘Unlapped’, which appears year-round on the ESPN YouTube channel. Spanish-language broadcasts appear primarily on ESPN Deportes, while ESPNews and ESPNU carry extra F1 programming, including some qualifying and practice sessions.

The Dutch Grand Prix will also be streamed live on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. The stand-alone streaming service is a must-have accessory for F1 fanatics. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. You can also stream certain simulcasts and F2 races via ESPN+.

FuboTV offers a top-quality streaming service with access to the Dutch Grand Prix and a whole world of sports. Fubo subscription plans start from $84.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers. With over 200 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for F1 and general sports fans.

How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 globally

Formula 1 is broadcast live all over the world - check out how you can view races live in different countries/regions here:

Country Watch 🌍 Africa SuperSport 🇦🇺 Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo 🇨🇳 China Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent 🇫🇷 France Canal+ 🇩🇪 Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL 🇮🇳 India FanCode, TATA Play FanCode Sports 🇮🇹 Italy Sky Italia 🇯🇵 Japan Fuji TV, DAZN 🌎 Latin America ESPN 🌍 MENA beIN Sports 🇪🇸 Spain DAZN

Where is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 held?

Getty Images

The Dutch Grand Prix was first held in 1950 at the Circuit Zandvoort, which is located close to the North Sea beach resort of Zandvoort. Aside from a few years, when it was cancelled due to various reasons, it was staged annually until 1985, when the company that ran the circuit (CENAV) went out of business. After a 35-year hiatus, the event returned to the F1 race calendar in 2021. The Grand Prix has been a part of the F1 World Championship schedule since 1952, and was designated the European Grand Prix twice (1962 & 1976). The Dutch Grand Prix is contracted to be held at Zandvoort until 2026, after which it will no longer be part of the F1 schedule, as the local promoter decided not to seek a contract extension.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Weekend Schedule

The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix runs across the full weekend, from Friday, August 29, through Sunday, August 31, with practice, qualifying, and the race itself spread out over three days. Below, you can find the timings for each practice and qualifying session and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Can I watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package. Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to the countries it is allowed to operate.

The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. However, you can still purchase F1 TV in the UK to access bonus content, such as live timing, map and leaderboard features, as well as access to team radios and other statistics. You can also view pre- and post-race shows with in-depth analysis and behind-the-scenes facts.

The service is available for residents in the United States, though. F1 TV offers two plans (F1 TV Access and F1 TV Pro), but you’ll want F1 TV Pro to get all the live content. The plan costs $10.99 per month or $84.99 per year. Additional perks include onboard camera views, live tracking data, and team radio feeds, and you can switch between channels for different race action and commentary in other languages. The F1 TV app is available on popular streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and Roku, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices.

Can I watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 on demand?

UK viewers who have a Sky Sports F1 subscription can watch a re-run of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options. The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will also be able to record the race and catch it retroactively. Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage, too, though their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.

For US viewers, if you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch a re-run of the Dutch Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options. For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in total or bite-sized highlights packages. Likewise, the F1 TV service allows subscribers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2025 Formula One season.

How to watch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the Dutch Grand Prix locally, you may need a different way to watch the race. That's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on race day, by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're travelling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to race action. Most VPNs, like NordVPN, make it easy to do this.