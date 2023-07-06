WATCH: 'Captain' Ngezana blunders in his debut as ex-Kaizer Chiefs star costs FCSB win against PAOK

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana slipped and allowed an opponent to score as FCSB played to a 1-1 draw against PAOK on June 5.

Ngezana joined Romanian side a couple of days ago

He made his debut against the Greece side

Coach defends the South African

WHAT HAPPENED: Ngezana was introduced with 30 minutes to go with his new team, Fotbal Club FCSB leading by a solitary goal scored by Florine Coman in the 24th minute at the Sportpark Sporting Swolgen Tienray on Wednesday night.

Barely 10 minutes after making his unofficial debut for the club, the South African defender was at fault as substitute Vasilios Gordeziani scored the equalizer.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Ngezana is new here, you shouldn't judge him based on that one moment where he slipped before PAOK's goal. Such things happen, and we are all trying to help him integrate as quickly as possible into the club's philosophy," his new coach Elias Charalambous said after the match.

WHAT NEXT: Ngezana hopes to be involved when his team plays U Craiova 1948 next Sunday in Romanian Liga 1 game.