Wafcon: Morocco, Zambia secure maiden World Cup tickets with semis qualification

The Atlas Lionesses and the Copper Queens qualified for the 2023 global tournament by virtue of reaching the last four of the continental event

Hosts Morocco and Zambia secured their first ever World Cup tickets after progressing to the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with victories over Botswana and Senegal respectively on Wednesday.

With the top four finishers at Wafcon qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this time next year, the quarter-final ties are do or die affair for the final eight sides.

Morocco beat Botswana 2-1 and it took them just three minutes to draw first blood when Fatima Tagnaouti’s freekick was flicked in by the outstretched right leg of Sanaa Mssoudy to the excitement of the home fans.

However, Botswana responded four minutes later with a freekick of their own which was executed in brilliant fashion. From about 30 yards out, Keitumetse Dithebe slammed in a left-footed stunner, which Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi could only watch as it flew in, for her second goal of the tournament.

Rosella Ayane nearly made it 2-1 for Morocco when her well-taken volley just went over by inches on the stroke of half-time as both teams went into the break tied 1-1.

Morocco would take the lead in the 59th minute through another Tagnaouti freekick which was met by Yasmin Mrabet at the near post who scored through a diving header.

Victory maintains the hosts' perfect run, having won all four matches, scoring seven goals while conceding two and they will meet the winner between Nigeria and Cameroon in the semi-finals.

Morocco joined Zambia in the semi-final after the She-polopolo edged the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal 4-2 on post-match penalties in a tight contest that went into extra time, ending 1-1 at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

After a goalless first half, Senegal took the lead when Nguenar Ndiaye headed in after 61 minutes but Zambia replied nine minutes later through Avell Chitundu who tapped in after goalkeeper Tening Sene had spilled the ball.

Both keepers were then forced into some excellent saves as the match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes needing an extra half-an-hour to settle the contest. However, there was still no breakthrough with the lottery of the penalties required to find a winner.

Victory seals Zambia’s maiden ticket to the World Cup at their fourth Wafcon tournament, their best previous performance being a quarter-final appearance in 1995, and they will take on either South Africa or Tunisia in the last four.

Zambia, who topped Group B that had Cameroon and Tunisia after two wins and a draw, maintained their unbeaten record and the semi-final run shows the quality and mentality in the squad especially having lost their captain Barbra Banda who was ruled out ahead of the tournament.

The Copper Queens have now qualified for a third straight tournament after competing at last year’s Olympic women’s tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

Two more World Cup places are up for grabs on Thursday as Cameroon meet defending champions Nigeria while 2018 finalists South Africa face Tunisia.