Vilakazi blasts Chippa United over Eymael debacle

A cloud of controversy has surround the Belgian coach since allegations of racist comments while coaching at Young Africans in Tanzania emerged

Former Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has spoken out strongly over Chippa United's handling of the Luc Eymael situation.

Despite Eymael's reported incident in Tanzania, Chippa tried not once but twice to hire the former Free State Stars, Black Leopards and Polokwane City coach.

But on both occasions, following a public outcry and opposition from the Economic Freedom Front, the club reversed the decision to give the Belgian the Chilli Boys hot-seat.

In his column in iDiskiTimes, Vilakazi criticised Chippa United's actions.

“I was bitterly disappointed with the way that Chippa United dealt with the Luc Eymael situation last week,” said the former Orlando Pirates player.

“It is even more embarrassing when you consider that the club appointed the same coach in December until they were pressured into withdrawing their appointment by the public and sponsors.

“Allegations of racism are always serious and must never be taken lightly by any club, however, the way that Chippa United dealt with the situation was disappointing to say the least," 'Tso' continued.

“Luc Eymael has coached all over the African continent including South Africa, having coached Polokwane City, Black Leopards and Free State Stars.

“You would at least expect that he had an understanding of our past as a country coming from Apartheid and racism. Our country has been going through a healing process and him coming to coach here after what he allegedly said would have added salt to our wounds."

After Chippa's first attempt at hiring Eymael, Safa had threatened to urge the minister of Home Affairs not to grant the coach a work permit.

The Chilli Boys are yet to appoint a permanent head coach following the dismissal of Dan Malesela last month - the interim man in charge is Siyabulela Gwambi, who previously coached the Chippa reserve side in the MDC league.

Chippa are second from bottom on the PSL table but managed to book their place in the Nedbank Cup final with a 1-0 win over Pretoria Callies on Saturday.