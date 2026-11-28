Christian "Bobo" Vieri has hailed Pio Esposito and Lautaro Martinez.
The former Juventus, Lazio, Inter, Milan and Italy striker told Sky Sport: "Pio Esposito is doing very well. I compare him to Luca Toni".
"In a few years, he'll break Gigi Riva's record as Italy's all-time top scorer. He's good and wants to improve alongside the great players he plays with. That's a very positive thing".
Gigi Riva scored 35 goals for Italy. Pio Esposito already has 10 goals in 15 appearances.
"The new Mancini era? After the first match against Belgium, I said: wow! Then the three matches against Turkey and France were important, before the defeat to Belgium, who are a great team. It will be difficult to beat Italy. It's not as easy as it used to be. Mancini brings a lot of calm and gives youngsters time. He's always been good at that. It was a great choice. Italy look really fired up to me".
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Vieri also weighed in on Serie A: "Lazio are having an incredible season. They needed a sense of calm. Gattuso gets them fired up and always talks about the group. They also have one match a week and went out of the Coppa Italia straight away against Mantova, so they can prepare and have nothing to lose".
"Who will win the Serie A title? I say Inter, but anything can happen".
"And Roma? Malen always runs in behind the defence. Gasperini chose well when signing a centre-forward. The Dutchman could score 25-30 goals in the league this season, but Lautaro remains the most complete striker in Italy".