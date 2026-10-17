Video: substitutes' magic turns the tide: Inter escape a shock start against Bologna

Inter Milan came from behind to beat Bologna 3-1 at the Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday evening in the seventh round of Serie A.

The defending champions stay top of the table and still unbeaten, with their substitutes making the difference after the break.

Bologna caught their visitors cold with a fierce press. Tommaso Pobega put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute, pouncing after Juan Miranda won the ball off Luis Henrique, running clear and drilling his finish into the net.

Pobega nearly had a second on 40 minutes, only to smack the crossbar from close range.

Just before the interval, Inter levelled. Marcus Thuram headed home a Nicolo Barella cross in the 44th minute.

Control and a late decider

Inter took a grip on the second half, and substitute Carlos Augusto, on for Federico Dimarco, made it 2-1 in the 69th minute with his first touch after Piotr Zielinski's cross.

Petar Sucic should have killed it off on 76 minutes. He shot wide from close range.

Late on, the referee chalked off an Ange-Yoan Bonny goal for offside in the 82nd minute. A minute later Bonny made amends, finishing off a Carlos Augusto pass to seal it.

Inter now have 19 points at the summit. Bologna stay on 5, provisionally 14th.

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