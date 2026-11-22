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Milan continued their winning run in Serie A, securing a third consecutive victory with a 5-1 win over Frosinone on Sunday in the 12th round of the Italian top flight.

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Frosinone's Gabriele Calvani put through his own net in the fourth minute, before Gonçalo Ramos (19th minute), Ardon Jashari (48th minute), Alfadio Sissé (60th minute) and Christian Pulisic (68th minute) added Milan's other goals.

Patrizio Masini scored Frosinone's only goal in the 25th minute of a match Milan dominated.

The win takes Milan to 27 points and fourth place, five behind leaders Lazio. Frosinone stay seventh on 20 points.

Milan strike early

The visitors started at a ferocious pace. After 90 seconds, Patrizio Masini's shot deflected off Sankhon Diawara and struck the crossbar.

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Milan opened the scoring moments later. Adrien Rabiot beat the offside trap to latch on to Luka Modrić's through ball and drilled a cross in search of a Christian Pulisic tap-in, but Gabriele Calvani's intervention sent the ball into his own net.

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A classic counter-attack doubled the lead. Gonçalo Ramos started it by winning the ball back from Calvani, and Diego Moreira raced on to Yunus Musah's through ball before feeding Rabiot, who in turn set up the Portuguese for a simple finish. It was his first goal for the club since 18 October.

Frosinone hit back in the 25th minute through Patrizio Masini.

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Milan brought Ardon Jashari on in the second half and moved Musah to left-back. The change paid off immediately, with the midfielder scoring his first goal in a Rossoneri shirt.

Ramos played a long ball to Rabiot, who slipped Jashari through as he ran down the left flank. Instead of crossing for the striker, he smashed a left-footed shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

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Frosinone kept pressing, and only a desperate intervention from Musah stopped Anthony Oyono meeting Schmid's cross. Then Ramos went off after feeling pain.

Alfadio Sissé replaced him, and it didn't take long for the substitute to get on the scoresheet too.

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The officials initially ruled it out for offside, before the video assistant referee (VAR) confirmed the goal was valid.

Milan made it 5-1 on the break from another Frosinone corner. Pulisic dispossessed Aleksa Terzić in his own half, surged forward and deftly lifted the ball over Palmisani.