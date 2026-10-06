Video: Messi turns into a cartoon hero

Between his farewell in the Argentina shirt and a new life away from the pitch, Lionel Messi keeps adding extraordinary chapters to his career. The Tango captain is now the focus of a new Disney project, arriving just as his final international appearance draws near.

Fans around the world are waiting for Messi's farewell match, when Argentina face Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. A huge crowd is expected to honour the legend in one of the most moving moments of his international career.

French website "Foot Mercato" revealed the news to coincide with that historic milestone. Disney have announced an animated film through their "Disney+" platform titled "Messi and the Giants", inspired by the Argentine star's career.

At the heart of the story is "Leo", a 12-year-old boy who loves Messi and football. He finds himself trapped in a parallel world full of giants, where he sets off on an extraordinary adventure and uses his football skills to try to find his way home.

Next matches ARG Friendlies 19:00 BEN

So as Messi prepares to bring the curtain down on his international journey with Argentina, his character steps into a new world. His story turns from a footballing legend lived by millions into a tale for a new generation of fans.



