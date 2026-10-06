Lionel Messi has written the final line in his epic story with Argentina. The legend carried a message to his fans just hours before the last international he will play in the shirt of the Tango dancers, against Benin in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Monumental.

The Inter Miami star decided to retire from international football after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the final of the 2026 World Cup, a difficult period that also saw the death of his father Jorge.









Adidas, Messi's sponsor, posted a video of the Argentine on its X account in which he delivered a moving message before the moment of farewell.

Messi said in his final message before the Benin match: "The day we never wanted to come has arrived. It is the saddest day of our lives. I leave in peace, I gave everything I could. This shirt was my dream, my pride and my life. Thank you for your great love for me, I will miss you."









Next matches ARG Friendlies 19:00 BEN

He closed his message by thanking Argentina as he kissed the shirt he will wear in his final match with the national team.

Messi led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title. He played 207 internationals, scoring 125 goals and providing 68 assists.