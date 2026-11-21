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Napoli rediscovered their winning touch in Serie A with a 1-0 victory over Torino on Saturday evening in round 12. The result ended a spell of inconsistent results that had seen them lose to Juventus and Porto and then draw with Lazio, earning them three important points in the competition and strengthening their position in the race for the top places.

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Napoli came out on the attack, and Scott McTominay nearly opened the scoring in the fifth minute, carrying the ball into the box and shooting just wide of the post. The home side won a corner two minutes later, but McTominay's effort from it didn't trouble the Torino goal. In the 10th minute, McTominay led a quick break and fed Matteo Politano, who hit it first time. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri saved, and McTominay couldn't make the most of the rebound under a challenge from Torino's defenders.

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De Bruyne: an enforced introduction

Napoli were forced into an early change in the 13th minute when Antonio Vergara picked up an injury, and Kevin De Bruyne came on in his place. The pressure kept coming. Perri saved from McTominay in the 17th minute, then denied Rasmus Højlund in the 27th after the Danish striker had worked his way past the defenders and shot inside the area.

Højlund rose to meet a Leonardo Spinazzola cross in the 38th minute but headed over the bar. Two minutes later, a Torino defender cleared a De Bruyne header.

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Torino almost snatched the lead on the stroke of half-time. Rolando Mandragora unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box in the 45th minute, only for it to crash off the crossbar and back into play. Napoli had the better of the attacking, but the sides went in goalless.

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Torino brought on Nikola Vlasic for Daniel Bragança at the start of the second half, and the visitors gradually grew into the game. In the 53rd minute, Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal made a run into the penalty area but shot wide. A minute later, Vlasic wasted another opportunity.

Napoli hit back through McTominay in the 55th minute, but Perri saved. The goalkeeper then kept out a Mandragora free kick in the 57th minute. Napoli made a double change in the 58th, sending on Mathías Olivera and Noa Lang for Rafa Marín and Spinazzola, and kept pushing for the opener.

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Goal confirmed by VAR

The breakthrough came in the 73rd minute. Lang laid the ball off to McTominay outside the box, and the Scottish midfielder drilled a low right-footed shot into the net to put Napoli ahead. A video review then confirmed the goal.

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Torino threw on more attacking players as they chased a way back in the closing stages, while Frank Anguissa was booked in the 76th minute.

The visitors almost equalised in the 85th minute, but Duván Zapata's header flew well wide. Napoli held on until the final whistle. The win took them to 18 points in seventh place, while Torino stayed on 14 points in 12th.

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