Omar Marmoush fired Tottenham Hotspur to their first Premier League win of the season, with the Egyptian's strike settling a 3-1 victory over Coventry City at the Spurs stadium in the seventh round of the Premier League.

The goal was the Egypt star's first in a Tottenham shirt since his loan move from Manchester City at the start of the season. His rocket of a strike settled the contest in the hosts' favour and earned three precious points.

James Maddison got Tottenham up and running in the 14th minute. Jack Rudoni hauled Coventry level at the start of the second half, netting in the 50th minute to drag the match back to square one.

Spurs did not wait long to edge back in front. Marmoush struck in the 58th minute, lashing a powerful effort into the net to restore the lead and send the home support into raptures.

Ben Davies then wrapped things up moments before the final whistle, nodding home the third in the 90+6th minute to seal the win.

Three points hand Tottenham a vital boost, lifting them to 6 points and 16th place, ahead of newly promoted Coventry City in 17th on goal difference.







