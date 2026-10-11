Video: Kolo Muani the saviour: Juventus survive Cagliari scare

Juventus escaped defeat at the hands of hosts Cagliari, drawing 1-1 thanks to a late goal from France's Randal Kolo Muani in the 81st minute.

Daniel Maldini had put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes of Sunday evening's sixth-round clash in Serie A.

Cagliari went into the game with four wins and one defeat from their first five rounds. Juventus had three wins, a draw and a defeat, and were looking to continue their climb towards the leading teams after beating Atalanta 2-0 before the international break.

Early pressure from the visitors counted for little as Cagliari settled. Papy Sarr fired over the bar in the ninth minute, then Nicolas Gonzalez wasted a close-range chance in the 15th, steering the ball wide of the post from inside the area.

The punishment arrived in the 20th minute. Maldini broke down the left, saw his shot rebound, and benefited from a touch by Paul Mendy that returned the ball to him. His left foot did the rest.

Weston McKennie picked up a booking in the 17th minute. Juventus kept the ball without threatening, and the hosts went in 1-0 up at the break.

Luciano Spalletti made two changes at the start of the second half, sending on Edon Zhegrova and Karim Alaibegovic for Francisco Conceicao and McKennie. Cagliari replaced Juan Rodriguez with Alessandro Deiola.

Caprile denied Zhegrova in the 64th minute as Juventus stepped up their efforts. Kolo Muani levelled in the 81st, heading home a cross from substitute Alaibegovic.

The French striker nearly won it four minutes later. Another Alaibegovic cross reached him close in, his touch thumped the bar, and the rebound fell to Nick Woltemade, whose effort was saved by Caprile.

In the 88th minute, Caprile stopped a Kolo Muani volley before the offside flag went up.

Cagliari had their moment in stoppage time. Alessandro Romano shot wide on 90+1 after the ball reached him from a free kick cleared by the Juventus defence.

Juventus wanted a penalty on 90+3 when Zhegrova went down inside the box, but the referee judged the contact insufficient. Nothing changed in the closing minutes and the two sides settled for 1-1.