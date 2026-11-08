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ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Video: Juventus return with a point from Fiorentina's turf

Match
Match report
Fiorentina vs Juventus
Fiorentina
Juventus
Serie A
Italy

4 goals in a thrilling draw at the Artemio Franchi stadium

Juventus came away with a point from Fiorentina, the two sides sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the Artemio Franchi in the eleventh round of Serie A.

Matteo Pellegrino had the hosts in front inside four minutes. He rose highest to meet Pedro Gonçalves' corner and powered a header past the Juventus keeper for an early lead.

The visitors hit back on 32 minutes through Nick Woltemade. Latching onto a Randal Kolo Muani pass inside the box, he slotted home to drag Juventus level before the break.

Fiorentina restored their advantage nine minutes into the second half. Amanda Nji pounced on confusion in the Juventus area to make it 2-1 on 54 minutes.

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Juventus refused to fold. Bremer headed home from a corner on 66 minutes for his side's second equaliser, and the game finished 2-2 with a point apiece.

That result lifts Juventus to 18 points, keeping them seventh in the table. Fiorentina move to nine points in fifteenth, unable to turn home advantage and a backing crowd into a win.

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