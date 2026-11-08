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FC Internazionale v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Video: Inter Milan halt Como's run and keep the pressure on Lazio

Inter vs Como
Inter
Como
Serie A
Italy

A precious victory

Inter Milan ended Como's winning run on Sunday, easing to a 2-0 victory when the pair met in the 11th round of Serie A.

Francesco Pio Esposito opened the scoring on 12 minutes, before Marcus Thuram doubled the lead seven minutes later.

The win moved Inter up to 28 points and second place, just one behind leaders Lazio. Como stay on 23 points in fifth.

Como had won their last six matches in all competitions before this one. Defeat dropped them out of the top four, with Milan now sitting one point above them in fourth.

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