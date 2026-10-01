Kylian Mbappé returned to Real Madrid for treatment after picking up an injury on international duty with France. But information that emerged today, Thursday, has caused a major stir.

France face Italy tomorrow evening in the UEFA Nations League, Zinedine Zidane's first match on French soil as national team coach. He will have to do without his captain. Last Friday Mbappé scored the winner against Turkey before limping off injured.

Real Madrid issued a statement on their striker shortly afterwards: "Following the examinations carried out today by Real Madrid's medical team on our player Kylian Mbappé, he has been diagnosed with a tear in the posterior capsule of his left knee. His condition will be closely monitored."

No timeframe was given for his absence, standard practice whenever Real Madrid announce an injury. The Spanish press filled in the gaps regardless. Some reported two weeks on the sidelines, others reckoned he will be out for just ten days.

According to the newspaper "AS", Mbappé escaped the worst, a serious injury requiring surgery. The former Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain man appears to be in good shape.

That came as a surprise to Real Madrid, who had expected to lose him for several weeks. The club and José Mourinho, both still weighing up other options should the player fail to recover fully, are hardly displeased.

Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" delivered a fresh update on the French striker today, Thursday.

Their report dropped a bombshell: "Mbappé has not been to the Valdebebas training centre over the past two days, despite his injury and his need for treatment."

One guest was dumbfounded: "It is baffling. He arrives injured from France but does not receive treatment in the city where he plays."

Videos and photos backed the claim up. The injured striker is in Paris, where he was spotted with his girlfriend Ester Expósito.

His behaviour has sparked uproar in Spain. It is not the first time either. His trip to Sardinia while injured last season caused similar astonishment.

Whether the striker got the green light from his club and the medical staff remains to be seen, though that is the likely scenario. Either way, it hands plenty of ammunition to those who accuse him of faking injury.







