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Portugal Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: "Brilliant even at this!": Dalot documents a skill he did not expect from Ronaldo

Norway vs Portugal
Norway
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A
D. Dalot
C. Ronaldo
Norway
Portugal

Amusing moments before the Norway match

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has posted a video alongside his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of the Portugal national team and star of Saudi side Al-Nassr.

Portugal beat Wales 1-0 in the first round of Group Four in League A of the UEFA Nations League. Now "the Don" and his team-mates are preparing to face Norway tomorrow, Sunday, in the second round.

The pair appear inside a small car on their way to training, Ronaldo behind the wheel and Dalot providing a spontaneous, light-hearted commentary.

The newspaper Marca reported: "Diogo Dalot shared some special moments with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Portugal national team's training camp."

The report continued: "The Manchester United defender praised Ronaldo's driving skills, confirming that he is also skilled in this area."

Poking fun at the same video, the TNT network account wrote: "No matter how great your wealth, it will never happen that Cristiano Ronaldo is your personal driver, like Diogo Dalot."


Portugal's exit from the 2026 World Cup sparked a long debate over Ronaldo's level. Yet new head coach Jorge Jesus handed the legend a place in his first squad.

Joao Felix led Portugal to victory, scoring the only goal against Wales. Ronaldo came off during the second half.

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