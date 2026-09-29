England claimed a valuable 2-0 win away to hosts the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening, picking up their first three points of the UEFA Nations League in this second-round clash.

Control was the story. The Three Lions dominated the run of play, especially once Pavel Šulc was sent off in the 25th minute. Down to ten men, the Czech Republic retreated and dug in, while England kept the ball and pressed forward in search of a breakthrough.

Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half. He met a fine cross from Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold and steered a well-executed header the opposite way to the Czech goalkeeper, handing his side the lead.









That strike continued Gordon's fine form for England, having also found the net in the first-round meeting with Spain, a game that ended 3-2 to La Roja. He is proving a real attacking threat for the Three Lions.

Harry Kane doubled the lead in the 69th minute. The ball dropped to Morgan Rogers inside the box, and though he tumbled while trying to control it, Kane followed up with a direct strike that nestled into the net, settling the contest.









Once the second goal went in, Thomas Tuchel rested his key men with a triple change. Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Elliot Anderson made way for Jude Bellingham, Rio Ngumoha and Alex Scott.

The result lifts England to 3 points and second in the group, behind leaders Spain on 6, after La Roja made it two wins from two by thrashing Croatia 4-1 in the second round.

Next up, England travel to face Croatia on 3 October before hosting the Czech Republic on the 6th of the same month.



